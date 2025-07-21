MENU
Στους London Lions στα 33 του χρόνια ο Ταουτβίντας Σαμπόνις

Οι London Lions ανακοίνωσαν την ανάληψη της τεχνικής ηγεσίας της ομάδας από τον Ταουτβίντας Σαμπόνις.

Ο Λιθουανός τεχνικός μόλις στα 33 του χρόνια θα είναι ο head coach της αγγλικής ομάδας και θα αναλάβει να ηγηθεί στον πάγκο των London Lions.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως αυτή θα είναι η πρώτη δουλειά του Σαμπόνις, γιου του Αρβίντας, ως head coach, αφού πριν ήταν στο πλευρό των Μάρτιν Σίλερ, Γιούρε Ζντοβτς, Κάζις Μακσβίτις και Αντρέα Τρινκιέρι στη Ζαλγκίρις.

