Στους London Lions στα 33 του χρόνια ο Ταουτβίντας Σαμπόνις

Ο Λιθουανός τεχνικός μόλις στα 33 του χρόνια θα είναι ο head coach της αγγλικής ομάδας και θα αναλάβει να ηγηθεί στον πάγκο των London Lions.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως αυτή θα είναι η πρώτη δουλειά του Σαμπόνις, γιου του Αρβίντας, ως head coach, αφού πριν ήταν στο πλευρό των Μάρτιν Σίλερ, Γιούρε Ζντοβτς, Κάζις Μακσβίτις και Αντρέα Τρινκιέρι στη Ζαλγκίρις.

We’re proud to announce Tautvydas Sabonis as the new Head Coach of the London Lions for the 25/26 season. 🦁



At just 33 years old, Sabonis joins the Lions from Lithuanian giants Žalgiris Kaunas, where he quickly rose through the coaching ranks after a successful playing career… pic.twitter.com/b11Q9x4rrV