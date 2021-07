Ένας ήρωας νοσοκόμος ή τρομοκράτης; Ο χρυσός ολυμπιονίκης που προκάλεσε σοκ στο Τόκιο

#JavadForoughi, Iran's first gold at @Tokyo2020 in men's 10m air pistol, is member of Revolutionary Guards. He was sent to Syria along with #IRGC forces for 2 years. IRGC killing protesters and assassinating outside Iran.

This is an affront to the Olympic ideals.

#جواد_فروغی pic.twitter.com/G4WwAaKJbC