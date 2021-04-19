MENU
Έντονες αποδοκιμασίες στην άφιξη της Λίβερπουλ! (vids)

Οι οπαδοί της Λιντς αποδοκίμασαν έντονα την αποστολή της Λίβερπουλ που έφτασε στο Έλαντ Ρόουντ, επαναλαμβάνοντας συνεχώς την λέξη «λεφτά»!

 

