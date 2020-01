🏀 How many assists did @Trochestie had against Bayern? 🤔 We have lost count!!! So, let’s do this again!!! 1,2,3..... 10, 11, 12 👀😲🤩!!! #OlympiacosBC #WeAreOlympiacos #TogetherWeFight pic.twitter.com/dxhNRDYAg6