Συμφώνησε με τους Νικς ο Σισέ - Έχουν 48 ώρες να ματσάρουν οι Μάβερικς (pic)

Σύμφωνα με τον Σαμς Σαράνια του «ESPN» οι Νιου Γιορκ Νικς συμφώνησαν με τον Μούσα Σισέ για διετές συμβόλαιομ νε τις απολαβές του να είναι half guaranteed στον πρώτο χρόνο και non-guaranteed στον δεύτερο.

Ωστόσο, ο 23χρονος σέντερ είναι restricted free agent. Αυτό σημαίνει πως οι Ντάλας Μάβερικς έχουν 48 ώρες για να ματσάρουν την πρόταση των πρωταθλητών.

Restricted free agent Moussa Cisse has agreed to a two-year contract offer sheet with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. His salary is half guaranteed in the first year and 2027-28 is non-guaranteed. The Dallas Mavericks have 48 hours to match or not. pic.twitter.com/pxo45v0Bw2