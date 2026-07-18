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Συμφώνησε με τους Νικς ο Σισέ - Έχουν 48 ώρες να ματσάρουν οι Μάβερικς (pic)

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Ο Μούσα Σισέ συμφώνησε με τους Νιου Γιορκ Νικς και οι Ντάλας Μάβερικς έχουν 48 ώρες να ματσάρουν την προσφορά.

Σύμφωνα με τον Σαμς Σαράνια του «ESPN» οι Νιου Γιορκ Νικς συμφώνησαν με τον Μούσα Σισέ για διετές συμβόλαιομ νε τις απολαβές του να είναι half guaranteed στον πρώτο χρόνο και non-guaranteed στον δεύτερο.

Ωστόσο, ο 23χρονος σέντερ είναι restricted free agent. Αυτό σημαίνει πως οι Ντάλας Μάβερικς έχουν 48 ώρες για να ματσάρουν την πρόταση των πρωταθλητών.

Συμφώνησε με τους Νικς ο Σισέ - Έχουν 48 ώρες να ματσάρουν οι Μάβερικς (pic)