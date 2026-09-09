Δεξαμενόπλοιο ελληνικών συμφερόντων χτυπήθηκε από drone στα χωρικά ύδατα του Ιράκ

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές εταιρειών ναυτικής ασφάλειας πρόκειται για το New Andros, το οποίο μετέφερε περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια βαρέλια ιρακινού μαζούτ όταν δέχθηκε την επίθεση.

Από το πλήγμα προκλήθηκε πυρκαγιά στο πλοίο, η οποία κατασβέστηκε από ιρακινά σκάφη διάσωσης, ενώ δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή θύματα.

🚨 Iraqi channels: An Iranian drone attacked the tanker New Andrews (American, according to them) in the area of the port of Basra, Iraq, in the Persian Gulf (hundreds of kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz). pic.twitter.com/jeOCB6dhov