MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Δεξαμενόπλοιο ελληνικών συμφερόντων χτυπήθηκε από drone στα χωρικά ύδατα του Ιράκ

0
Ένα δεξαμενόπλοιο ελληνικών συμφερόντων, υπό σημαία Παναμά, χτυπήθηκε από drone στα ιρακινά χωρικά ύδατα, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters, το οποίο επικαλείται δύο λιμενικούς αξιωματούχους.

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές εταιρειών ναυτικής ασφάλειας πρόκειται για το New Andros, το οποίο μετέφερε περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια βαρέλια ιρακινού μαζούτ όταν δέχθηκε την επίθεση.

 

Από το πλήγμα προκλήθηκε πυρκαγιά στο πλοίο, η οποία κατασβέστηκε από ιρακινά σκάφη διάσωσης, ενώ δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή θύματα.

 

 

Πηγή: newsbomb.gr
Δεξαμενόπλοιο ελληνικών συμφερόντων χτυπήθηκε από drone στα χωρικά ύδατα του Ιράκ