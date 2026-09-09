Δεξαμενόπλοιο ελληνικών συμφερόντων χτυπήθηκε από drone στα χωρικά ύδατα του Ιράκ

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές εταιρειών ναυτικής ασφάλειας πρόκειται για το New Andros, το οποίο μετέφερε περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια βαρέλια ιρακινού μαζούτ όταν δέχθηκε την επίθεση.
Από το πλήγμα προκλήθηκε πυρκαγιά στο πλοίο, η οποία κατασβέστηκε από ιρακινά σκάφη διάσωσης, ενώ δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή θύματα.
🚨 Iraqi channels: An Iranian drone attacked the tanker New Andrews (American, according to them) in the area of the port of Basra, Iraq, in the Persian Gulf (hundreds of kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz). pic.twitter.com/jeOCB6dhov— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 9, 2026
Πηγή: newsbomb.gr
🇮🇶 Panama-flagged tanker New Andros struck by drone off Iraq— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) September 9, 2026
The New Andros, carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil, was struck by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters near Al-Faw, according to Iraqi port officials.
UKMTO separately reported the same… pic.twitter.com/WIBUJZX3dM