Πω πω πω, Μαρία! (vid)

Sakkari Sensation 🙌@mariasakkari knocks out 10th seed Madison Keys 6-4 6-4 to advance to her first #AusOpen fourth round and become the first Greek woman to make the second week at a Grand Slam since Eleni Daniilidou (2005 #Wimbledon) 🇬🇷#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/fs4CrdlV9f