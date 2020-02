Σαρίφ Ο’ Νιλ: Η καρδιά του χτυπάει για το μπάσκετ (pics + vid)

View this post on Instagram

Recently I found out I had a serious heart issue ... I am very blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last breathe .. I will not be able to participate in sports this year but I will be back in no time ... I want to thank God for looking out for me , I want to thank UCLA , my teammates and most importantly my family ... this is just a small bump on the road and I gotta push through it .. I am very down about not being able to do sport I love .. I really wanted this year I felt like I was at my best but this is just a minor setback.. my health is most important over everything .. like I said .. I WILL BE BACK.. thank you ❤️❤️❤️