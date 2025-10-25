Karl Marius Aksum on SDNA: “Winning the league with Mjällby was pure ecstasy - I always wanted to coach”

Mjällby’s assistant coach spoke exclusively to SDNA and Nikos Ioannou about the Swedish club’s remarkable achievement of winning the championship.

Mjällby has written the greatest chapter in its history, living the ultimate football fairytale by becoming the champions of Sweden.

With only 1,500 permanent residents, the club achieved the impossible - reaching the top of Swedish football and etching its name in golden letters in the sport’s history books.

Behind this extraordinary story stands, among others, a man with a different perspective. Karl Marius Aksum, who holds a PhD in “visual perception in football,” is a leading researcher on scanning and now an essential member of the historic coaching staff, serving as assistant coach.

He spoke exclusively to SDNA and Nikos Ioannou about his transition from academia to professional coaching, his collaboration with Anders Torstensson, and the secret behind Mjällby’s chemistry.

The Interview with Karl Marius Aksum

– Mr. Aksum, you come from an academic background with a PhD in visual perception in football. What made you take the leap into professional coaching?

“Coaching was something I always wanted to do. For me, coaching football is the next best thing after playing.”

– How did you transfer your research on scanning — the ability of players to read the field before receiving the ball - into practical training that contributed to Mjällby’s success?

“I work a lot on scanning during training sessions. I’ve developed many different drills that focus directly on it. We also show players a lot of videos related to scanning.”

– Mjällby has a young squad and limited resources. How did your approach help maximize the team’s potential?

“I wouldn’t say we used a ‘scientific’ approach to create cohesion or to maximize our potential. However, we’ve had the privilege of working with almost the same group of players for about two years now. That kind of continuity is rare in modern football.”

– Working alongside Anders Torstensson, how has that collaboration shaped your approach to leadership and team management?

“Anders is an excellent coach. He’s a leader. He allows his staff to contribute with their expertise. He’s open to ideas, but of course, he always has the final say.”

– Winning the Swedish championship is a historic achievement for your town. How did it feel to be part of such a remarkable success?

“The feeling right after the final whistle in the game against Göteborg was unprecedented - pure ecstasy. Now, it’s more of a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment.”

– What advice would you give to coaches of smaller clubs who want to innovate and succeed despite limited resources?

“Trust your playing model and work on it in every single game. Results won’t come overnight, but they will come gradually if you stay true to your principles and avoid constantly changing direction.”