The Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for the Class of 2022 have been announced.



Among the finalists:

◻️ 4x NBA Champion Manu Ginóbili

◻️ 3x WNBA Champion Swin Cash

◻️ West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins

◻️ 4x WNBA Champion Lindsay Whalen pic.twitter.com/J867u3BpOh