Ο Στέφανος και η Στεφανία (pic)

Thank you @StefanosTsitsipas98 for inviting me at @Rotterdam.Ahoy for the @ABNAMROWTT! It was so nice to see you in action! 🎾✨ In May I will also have the honour to represent our country Greece in this arena. I hope I will manage to make our fellow Έλληνες 🇬🇷 as proud as you make them with your special talent! 💚 #Stefanos #Stefania #Greece #Eurovision #Supergirl #ERT