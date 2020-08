Ο Αντύπας τραγούδησε και το «Είναι η ζήλια μου φωτιά»

View this post on Instagram

I want to apologize to Olympiacos fans for leaving before an important Cup Final but unfortunately is not my fault due to the dates and the quarantine worldwide if I did not leave now I could not go to the team I wanted. I want to thank the President @evangelos.marinakis who made every possible effort, for months to keep me in the team, showing me in every way how much he wanted me to stay in Olympiacos and even made me an unrealistically high proposal by Greek or European standards. But I had already decided to change the course of my career. I urged the Club to accept my desire to leave and not participate in the Cup final in order to continue my career in another club, while the financial proposal that Olympiacos has to accept was not in any way satisfactory. I want to thank @coachpmartins , the coaching staff, the people of the team and of course my teammates for the wonderful trip. And I wish to this huge European Club to always enjoy success and achievements! For our amazing fans a big hug and honest thank you! @olympiacosfc 🦁