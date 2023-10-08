Επίσημο: Ο Σάινθ δε θα αγωνιστεί στο Κατάρ!

Λίγη ώρα πριν το Grand Prix του Κατάρ, η Ferrari βρήκε πρόβλημα στο μονοθέσιο του Κάρλος Σάινθ και συγκεκριμένα στον κινητήρα του Ισπανού. Όμως όπως έγινε γνωστό το μονοθέσιό του Σάινθ είχε πρόβλημα στο σύστημα καυσίμων και έτσι η Ferrari, αφού δεν έφτιαξε το πρόβλημα ανακοίνωσε πως θα έχει μόνο τον Λεκλέρκ στο grand prix του Κατάρ.

