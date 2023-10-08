MENU
Επίσημο: Ο Σάινθ δε θα αγωνιστεί στο Κατάρ!

Auto - Moto
ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ
Η Ferrari δεν έλυσε το πρόβλημα στον κινητήρα του Σάινθ και έτσι ο Ισπανός δε θα αγωνιστεί στο Κατάρ.

Λίγη ώρα πριν το Grand Prix του Κατάρ, η Ferrari βρήκε πρόβλημα στο μονοθέσιο του Κάρλος Σάινθ και συγκεκριμένα στον κινητήρα του Ισπανού. Όμως όπως έγινε γνωστό το μονοθέσιό του Σάινθ είχε πρόβλημα στο σύστημα καυσίμων και έτσι η Ferrari, αφού δεν έφτιαξε το πρόβλημα ανακοίνωσε πως θα έχει μόνο τον Λεκλέρκ στο grand prix του Κατάρ.

