Άσε μας ρε Γιόκιτς... (vids)

Nikola Jokic TOOK OVER the game and led Nuggets to a 138-130 overtime victory over Pelicans! 🔥🙌



46 PTS

12 REB

11 AST

3 STL

4 BLK

16-22 FG (72.7 %)



