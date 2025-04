«Σενάριο για ΠΑΟΚ και τον Κύπριο επιθετικό Χαραλάμπους» - Διαψεύδει η ασπρόμαυρη ΠΑΕ

🚨🆕 1. FC Kaiserslautern are monitoring 19-y/o striker Evagoras #Charalambous ahead of the summer transfer window.



He is one of several names on #FCK‘s radar – nothing advanced at this stage.



Charalambous is regarded as one of the top striker talents in Cyprus. PAOK and… pic.twitter.com/nOR5dOeRBt