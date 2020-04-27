MENU
Last Dance: Η σύντροφος του Ρόντμαν που έκλεψε τις εντυπώσεις στο 3ο επεισόδιο (pics)

Η Κάρμεν Ελέκτρα είναι η εκρηκτική σύντροφος του Ντένις Ρόντμαν, που έκλεψε τις εντυπώσεις στο 3ο επεισόδιο του «Last Dance», όταν πέρασε 88 ώρες μαζί του σε... ξέφρενα πάρτι.

Η γνωστή ηθοποιός, μάλιστα, παντρεύτηκε με τον Ρόντμαν και έμειναν μαζί για ένα χρόνο (1998-1999). 

Απολαύστε την στις παρακάτω... hot φωτογραφίες:

View this post on Instagram

Birthday #tb 💙

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

Wishing for a sunny day

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for the sun

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

Hope all u luva’s had a beautiful holiday ❤️

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning ✨✨✨✨

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

