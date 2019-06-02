Συγκλονιστικός Όντομ για Κόμπι: «Ήταν η πατρική μου φιγούρα στους Λέικερς» (vids)

Ο παλαίμαχος φόργουορντ σε ραδιοφωνική του συνέντευξη ανέφερε τον «Black Mamba» ως... πατρική φιγούρα στη ζωή του και στα αποδυτήρια, τονίζοντας πως δεν ήταν απλά ένας φίλος του, ενώ θέλησε να τον ευχαριστήσει, λέγοντας επίσης πως ο Ρον Αρτέστ είναι ένας από τους αδελφούς του.
Αναλυτικά, όσα δήλωσε:
«Ο Κόμπι έπαιξε καθοριστικό ρόλο στη ζωή μου. Πρόσφατα άρχισα να σκέφτομαι τις σχέσεις μου και είμαι πολύ ευγνώμων για τους ανθρώπους που μου έδωσε ο Θεός. Η αγάπη και η φροντίδα του ήταν τόσο βαθιές, που έπρεπε να σου δώσω το βραβείο του 6ου παίκτη, επειδή ένιωθα ότι σου άξιζε. Το βιβλίο μου δεν θα ήταν η ζωή μου, αν δεν ήσουν μέσα σε αυτό. Ελπίζω να ξέρεις πως είμαι τρομερά ευλογημένος που σε έχω στη ζωή μου, όχι μόνο ως φίλο, αλλά και ως πατρική φιγούρα, την οποία δεν είχα ποτέ. Σε ευχαριστώ Κόμπι».
Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life. I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people god gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it. My book, Darkness to Light wouldn't be my life story if you weren't in it. I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had. Thank you @kobebryant #darknesstolight #letschangetogether #growth
Ron Artest AKA @mettaworldpeace37 is one of my closest brothers. I also talk about him in my book. He is the dude that showes up from nowhere when he feels that people do me wrong... Someone that always wanted to protect me with a heart of gold. Someone that I think deserves to be on the forefront to talk about mental health. Did you know that he raised 670k $towards mental health causes. His documentary #quitstorm that just aired on @showtime tells the story of a man that will always have a place in my heart. Never a dull moment between us. Please check out his documentary that tells a story beyond basketball. It's a story of who we are, not what we DO and that is always the thing we need to care about the most. #thankyou #quietstorm @mettaworldpeace37 ✊MADE IN QUEENS #queensforever
