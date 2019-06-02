© SPORTSDNA 2019
Ξεμπλοκάρουν τα έργα στη Φιλαδέλφεια - Με τον ύμνο της ΑΕΚ πανηγύρισε ο Βούρος!
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
10 λεπτά πριν
Μανρέσα - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης 73-88 (vids)
Άνετη και ωραία στα ημιτελικά η Ρεάλ (vids)
ACB
22 λεπτά πριν
Επικό σχόλιο Τσιτσιπά με... έμπνευση από τατουάζ του Βαβρίνκα! (pic)
ROLAND GARROS
31 λεπτά πριν
Σάσαρι - Αρμάνι Μιλάνο 108-96 (89-89 κ.α.)
«Σκούπισε» τους πρωταθλητές η φοβερή Σάσαρι!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:53
10 χρόνια μετά: Το κορίτσι των Mazoo & The Zoo κάνει σόλο καριέρα και εντυπωσιαζει (Pics)
LIFE STYLE
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:45
Συγκλονιστικός Όντομ για Κόμπι: «Ήταν η πατρική μου φιγούρα στους Λέικερς» (vids)
NBA
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:39
Πως πρέπει να τρώτε πρωινό αν θέλετε να χάσετε βάρος
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:31
Αποχαιρέτησε Συγγάρη και πέντε ξένους η ΑΕΚ
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:27
Η τουρίστρια που πλήρωσε 82€ για αναψυκτικά στη Ρόδο ξεσπά κατά του ιδιοκτήτη
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:12
Μπουτάρης για Ζέρβα: «Θα βοηθήσω τον Κωνσταντίνο για το καλό της πόλης»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:09
Αποθεώσε τον Στέφανο ο Βαβρίνκα: «Τι αντίπαλος!»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:08
Στο... περιθώριο ο Ρούμπιο στους Τζαζ! (pic)
NBA
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:06
Έτοιμοι Ράπτορς και Ουόριορς για την δεύτερη... πράξη των τελικών, έτοιμο το live chat του SDNA!
NBA
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:56
Νίκη για τον Μωυσή Ελισάφ στα Ιωάννινα - Πρώτος Εβραίος δήμαρχος στην Ελλάδα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:53
«Είναι ηγέτης και... κίνδυνος-θάνατος, μπορεί άνετα αντι-Λεκαβίτσιους»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:48
Αποτελέσματα εκλογών 2019 - Δήμος Λήμνου: Η μεγάλη «ανατροπή»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:47
Ο Γκουαρντιόλα στο Μανρέσα - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:45
Πρόσωπα-έκπληξη στην οκτάδα των γυναικών
ROLAND GARROS
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:35
Οι πανηγυρισμοί των Ράπτορς για το 1-0 στους τελικούς του ΝΒΑ
NBA
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:34
Αποτελέσματα εκλογών 2019 - Δήμος Βύρωνα: Μάχη σώμα με σώμα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:27
Βαβρίνκα: «Άξιζε και ο Στέφανος τη νίκη»
ROLAND GARROS
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:25
Αυτό το αυτοκίνητο οδηγούσε ο άτυχος Ρέγιες!
PRIMERA DIVISION
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:25
Αλλαγή – βόμβα στην καλοκαιρινή πρωινή ζώνη του ΑΝΤ1
MEDIA
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:20
Το 42% του Πειραιά αποδοκίμασε Μώραλη και Μαρινάκη!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:18
Τσίπρας για το εκλογικό αποτέλεσμα: «Σημασία έχει να ξέρεις και να χάνεις»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:15
Τα highlights του επικού αγώνα του Τσιτσιπά με τον Βαβρίνκα (vid)
ROLAND GARROS
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:15
Μαρινάκης: «Δεν υπάρχουν ηττημένοι, μια νίκη όλων των Πειραιωτών»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:11
Αποθέωση στον δακρυσμένο Λαπροβίτολα από τον κόσμο της Μπανταλόνα! (vids)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:11
O Κώστας Κουκοδήμος εξελέγη δήμαρχος στην Κατερίνη
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:08
Τσιτσιπάς στο SDNA: «Ευχαριστώ τους Έλληνες για τη στήριξη»
ROLAND GARROS
2 Ιουνίου 2019, 22:04
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 6’
Tags:

Συγκλονιστικός Όντομ για Κόμπι: «Ήταν η πατρική μου φιγούρα στους Λέικερς» (vids)

2 Ιουνίου 2019, 23:39
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 56 λεπτά πριν
Συγκινεί σε δηλώσεις του για τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ ο Λαμάρ Όντομ, με τον οποίο ήταν συμπαίκτης και κατέκτησε δύο πρωταθλήματα ΝΒΑ μαζί του σε μια «χρυσή» εποχή των Λέικερς.

Ο παλαίμαχος φόργουορντ σε ραδιοφωνική του συνέντευξη ανέφερε τον «Black Mamba» ως... πατρική φιγούρα στη ζωή του και στα αποδυτήρια, τονίζοντας πως δεν ήταν απλά ένας φίλος του, ενώ θέλησε να τον ευχαριστήσει, λέγοντας επίσης πως ο Ρον Αρτέστ είναι ένας από τους αδελφούς του.

Αναλυτικά, όσα δήλωσε:

«Ο Κόμπι έπαιξε καθοριστικό ρόλο στη ζωή μου. Πρόσφατα άρχισα να σκέφτομαι τις σχέσεις μου και είμαι πολύ ευγνώμων για τους ανθρώπους που μου έδωσε ο Θεός. Η αγάπη και η φροντίδα του ήταν τόσο βαθιές, που έπρεπε να σου δώσω το βραβείο του 6ου παίκτη, επειδή ένιωθα ότι σου άξιζε. Το βιβλίο μου δεν θα ήταν η ζωή μου, αν δεν ήσουν μέσα σε αυτό. Ελπίζω να ξέρεις πως είμαι τρομερά ευλογημένος που σε έχω στη ζωή μου, όχι μόνο ως φίλο, αλλά και ως πατρική φιγούρα, την οποία δεν είχα ποτέ. Σε ευχαριστώ Κόμπι».

Ron Artest AKA @mettaworldpeace37 is one of my closest brothers. I also talk about him in my book. He is the dude that showes up from nowhere when he feels that people do me wrong... Someone that always wanted to protect me with a heart of gold. Someone that I think deserves to be on the forefront to talk about mental health. Did you know that he raised 670k $towards mental health causes. His documentary #quitstorm that just aired on @showtime tells the story of a man that will always have a place in my heart. Never a dull moment between us. Please check out his documentary that tells a story beyond basketball. It's a story of who we are, not what we DO and that is always the thing we need to care about the most. #thankyou #quietstorm @mettaworldpeace37 ✊MADE IN QUEENS #queensforever

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) στις

