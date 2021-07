Ζενίτ: Η ομάδα που έχασε τον ηγέτη της, αλλά δείχνει πιο δυνατή από ποτέ!

Zenit reached the EL playoffs last season. They lost Pangos, BUT...



Ponitka, Poythress, Gudaitis & Baron stayed in 🇷🇺 & they signed players for every position: Loyd, Napier, Frankamp, Kuzminskas, Mickey, Karasev & Kulagin. Also, Pascual signed a 3-year extension.



Impressive. pic.twitter.com/SPX7vQvLcW