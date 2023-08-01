Revealing Giannakopoulos in SDNA about Panathinaikos, Euroleague, Bertomeu and more...

In a historic two-hour interview, Dimitris Giannakopoulos talked about everything and gave the stamp of the new era to Panathinaikos.

The owner of KAE Panathinaikos, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, spoke to SDNA and Vassilis Papatheodorou and Tolis Kotzias about everything, in a historic interview, where answers were given about everything.

In detail what Dimitris Giannakopoulos said in his long interview with SDNA:

About Bertomeu: "He was against the Giannakopoulos family, because unlike other clubs, we invest and spend money and then work endless hours. No government gave us anything for free, banks don't give us loans and then forget about them. And we don't have any football clubs behind us. We strive, we were interested in seeing where our money goes. How is it possible to get so much money from TV rights and not know what we signed? They didn't give us our contract. In 2002 we were ready not to play the final in Bologna. Panathinaikos was on the other side because we didn't know where our money went. I want Panathinaikos and basketball to become profitable. We have to see how the product will become profitable. Now we don't have that gangster against us, who was only interested in his position. We never surrendered. We said that we will take him till the end and did".

About Ataman and if Laso was the first goal: "I don't know what people believe. I always trusted Ataman, as a person and as a coach. Obradovic is a league of his own and I think that Ataman is the best in Europe and the most successful during the last five years. We share the same philosophy and I believe we will create something nice. We were in contact with Laso, he didn't reject us. Our choice was Ataman".

About Obradovic and the possibility to return to Panathinaikos some day: "He is person who I always respected. We have experienced countless happy and sad moments, personally too. In 2012 he took a decision that made me sad. However, there is respect. If there were no devious people, that try on every chance to harm this relationship, there wouldn't be any setbacks. I want Obradovic's team at every "Pavlos Giannakopoulos" tournament. And he always says "Dimitris, I will be there". There is huge respect. I will dare to say that Panathinaikos is more than personalities and always wants the best. I think that this answers the question".

About the transfers and the Sloukas addition: "Many attempts were made this summer. We tried to bring Campazzo and Tavares and Sloukas and Vildoza. It was a tough case. I felt bad at the beginning with the treatment of some athletes and agents. Panathinaikos didn't have the best image the recent years. There was skeptisism about whether he had a plan to reach the top. Some players said yes, some said no, it was a tough period. There were many rejections but we kept going. Ataman's intelligence made Plan Z or whatever to seem right and he is building a team that will make the crowd happy. The coach knows about the transfers. This year we told him to get whatever he wants, there is no budget. I always listen to the coach. Right now we have the team we want. We might have paid more for it, but I want to believe that the times when players will be coming to Panathinaikos without caring about the financial part, will be back again. It has been happening lately. One player brings the other, it's like a domino. Sloukas has played at 10 F4, it helps you approach other players. In the past it was Zeljko, now there are others. Our goal is to make Panathinaikos the first choice. The previous years maybe it was Real Madrid or Olympiacos. We want the players to want to come to Panathinaikos".

About Juancho Hernangomez and how he was persuaded to come to Greece: " I think it has to do with the project and our goals. We told him that we want to reach the top of Europe, to have the best atmosphere, in a sold-out arena without violence. When you have this kind of visions, some people will look at the place they will live, like Campazzo who rejected our offer that was over double than Real Madrid's, and others will believe in the vision. But form all the rejections, the one that hurt me more came from Willy Hernangomez".

About Papagiannis' exit: "It hurt me personally. I have never experienced such betrayal. Never, never, never. I still love him and I will love him forever. I will not chenge my mind just because he didn't have the strength to stand on his decision. I promised his father when he brought him to my house at the age of 15 that I would take care of him and that I will always do it. If it wasn't for Itoudis and Spanos, maybe he would be here. Papagiannis is a great player, in my opinion. The thing is that he gets easily influenced. He lets the surroundings play with his mind. He is an amazing guy, he has the heart of a little boy, he is a great athlete. I hope he comes back one day, without that person that calls himself an agent. Panathinaikos wants the best and George is one of the best. In my mind, he will always be a goal for us. The coach makes the decisions. The coach wanted him, he was his first goal. George had told me that he only wanted Panathinaikos or NBA, that he didn't want to hear about Fenerbahce. Anyway... I talked to hime when he left, he sent me a message to explain why he wanted to leave. In my age, I can understand when someone tells the truth. I wish him good luck. Unfortunately, with that agent and with that coach and his environment, I believe he will have difficulties ahead of him. But I wish him the best".

About Mykhailiuk: "I don't know, we will see. We do not deny or confirm anything that has been written. We are trying for the best. From what I know, Mykhailiuk is an important tool and piece. The coach will make his final deciisions. If he tells me to press the button, the button will be pressed".

About Tyler Dorsey: "It's on Fener and Itoudis. Anything that is good, especially Greeks that are not many at this level, interests us. What can we do? We must fix the mistakes. That model brought is to the top of Europe and that is what we will follow".

About the four teams that will reach the Euroleague Final Four: I would like to see Panathinaikos. Olympiacos, Partizan and Monaco. Now my prediction... Panathinaikos, Barcelona, Monaco and Partizan. I would also like CSKA to play and make it to the Final Four".

