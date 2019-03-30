Vulgar signs at Olympiacos' arena about the murdered fan of PAO! (pics)

On this day back in 2007 Olympiacos fans murdered Michalis Filopoulos (a fan of Panathinaikos) and the event was "celebrated" today at SEF, with 2 big banners, one of which was hanging behind Olympiacos' bench!
The first sign, which everyone could see, said "The green flag looks good in Paiania" and it was referring to what happened back in 2007 at Lavriou street (the place that Michalis Filopoulos was murdered), while the second one's words were "Olympiacos' fans, remember the triumph in Paiania".
Normally, in a civilized state, these two banners would cause a huge shock, but in a country that the hooligans do whatever they want, that is something almost normal.
Who should we blame for this hell? Olympiacos BC? Police? Euroleague?
