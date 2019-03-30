Vulgar signs at Olympiacos' arena about the murdered fan of PAO! (pics)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ατλάντα Χοκς - Πόρτλαντ Τρέιλ Μπλέιζερς
Live: Ατλάντα Χοκς - Πόρτλαντ Τρέιλ Μπλέιζερς
NBA
9 λεπτά πριν
Ατλάντα Χοκς - Πόρτλαντ Τρέιλ Μπλέιζερς
Αυστηρό μήνυμα Τσίπρα σε Αλβανία για τη δήμευση της περιουσίας Ελλήνων στη Χειμάρρα
Αυστηρό μήνυμα Τσίπρα σε Αλβανία για τη δήμευση της περιουσίας Ελλήνων στη Χειμάρρα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
17 λεπτά πριν
Αυστηρό μήνυμα Τσίπρα σε Αλβανία για τη δήμευση της περιουσίας Ελλήνων στη Χειμάρρα
Άρεσε... και στον Δώνη η νίκη της Ζαλγκίρις (pic)
Άρεσε... και στον Δώνη η νίκη της Ζαλγκίρις (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
32 λεπτά πριν
Άρεσε... και στον Δώνη η νίκη της Ζαλγκίρις (pic)
Μπόστον Σέλτικς - Ιντιάνα Πέισερς
Live: Μπόστον Σέλτικς - Ιντιάνα Πέισερς
NBA
39 λεπτά πριν
Μπόστον Σέλτικς - Ιντιάνα Πέισερς
Έφαγε... φασόλια και βγήκε MVP ο Ουάιτ
Έφαγε... φασόλια και βγήκε MVP ο Ουάιτ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
54 λεπτά πριν
Έφαγε... φασόλια και βγήκε MVP ο Ουάιτ
Η αντίδραση του Ουέμπερ στο Twitter: «Αυτό πονάει» (pic)
Η αντίδραση του Ουέμπερ στο Twitter: «Αυτό πονάει» (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Η αντίδραση του Ουέμπερ στο Twitter: «Αυτό πονάει» (pic)
Μπλατ: «Δεν είναι ώρα να πούμε τι θα αλλάζαμε, είμαστε ακόμα ζωντανοί»
Μπλατ: «Δεν είναι ώρα να πούμε τι θα αλλάζαμε, είμαστε ακόμα ζωντανοί»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Μπλατ: «Δεν είναι ώρα να πούμε τι θα αλλάζαμε, είμαστε ακόμα ζωντανοί»
Καταστροφή για Ολυμπιακό αν αποκλειστεί – Γιούχα σε Μπλατ, αποφασίζουν άμεσα οι Αγγελόπουλοι!
Καταστροφή για Ολυμπιακό αν αποκλειστεί – Γιούχα σε Μπλατ, αποφασίζουν άμεσα οι Αγγελόπουλοι!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Καταστροφή για Ολυμπιακό αν αποκλειστεί – Γιούχα σε Μπλατ, αποφασίζουν άμεσα οι Αγγελόπουλοι!
Ένα video-χίλιες λέξεις: Η στιγμή που αναρτούν στο ΣΕΦ το πανό της ντροπής
Ένα video-χίλιες λέξεις: Η στιγμή που αναρτούν στο ΣΕΦ το πανό της ντροπής
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ένα video-χίλιες λέξεις: Η στιγμή που αναρτούν στο ΣΕΦ το πανό της ντροπής
Κεμζούρα: «Το παιχνίδι κρίθηκε από δικά μας λάθη»
Κεμζούρα: «Το παιχνίδι κρίθηκε από δικά μας λάθη»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Κεμζούρα: «Το παιχνίδι κρίθηκε από δικά μας λάθη»
Τέλος η σεζόν για Σπανούλη!
Τέλος η σεζόν για Σπανούλη!
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Τέλος η σεζόν για Σπανούλη!
Ντέιβις: «Εμείς προχωράμε μπροστά»
Ντέιβις: «Εμείς προχωράμε μπροστά»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Ντέιβις: «Εμείς προχωράμε μπροστά»
Σάρας για τις επτά νίκες του επί του Ολυμπιακού: «Δεν μπορώ να το εξηγήσω»
Σάρας για τις επτά νίκες του επί του Ολυμπιακού: «Δεν μπορώ να το εξηγήσω»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Σάρας για τις επτά νίκες του επί του Ολυμπιακού: «Δεν μπορώ να το εξηγήσω»
Ουέμπερ: «Έτσι αντιδρώ όταν δεν παίρνω αυτό που θέλω»
Ουέμπερ: «Έτσι αντιδρώ όταν δεν παίρνω αυτό που θέλω»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Ουέμπερ: «Έτσι αντιδρώ όταν δεν παίρνω αυτό που θέλω»
Κακός δαίμονας ο Σάρας: 7 νίκες στα τελευταία 8 ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό
Κακός δαίμονας ο Σάρας: 7 νίκες στα τελευταία 8 ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:58
Κακός δαίμονας ο Σάρας: 7 νίκες στα τελευταία 8 ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό
Ουάιτ: «Είχαμε τον χαρακτήρα για να πάρουμε τη νίκη»
Ουάιτ: «Είχαμε τον χαρακτήρα για να πάρουμε τη νίκη»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:57
Ουάιτ: «Είχαμε τον χαρακτήρα για να πάρουμε τη νίκη»
Μιλουτίνοφ: «Είναι δύσκολη η κατάσταση»
Μιλουτίνοφ: «Είναι δύσκολη η κατάσταση»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:54
Μιλουτίνοφ: «Είναι δύσκολη η κατάσταση»
Κιέβο Βερόνα - Κάλιαρι 0-3 (vid)
Διπλό σωτηρίας για Κάλιαρι (vid)
SERIE A
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:52
Κιέβο Βερόνα - Κάλιαρι 0-3 (vid)
Γιασικεβίτσιους: «Είμαι πολύ χαρούμενος, αλήθεια»
Γιασικεβίτσιους: «Είμαι πολύ χαρούμενος, αλήθεια»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:52
Γιασικεβίτσιους: «Είμαι πολύ χαρούμενος, αλήθεια»
Τεσσάρα Ευρώπης για Χόφενχαϊμ! (vid)
Τεσσάρα Ευρώπης για Χόφενχαϊμ! (vid)
BUNDESLIGA
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:47
Τεσσάρα Ευρώπης για Χόφενχαϊμ! (vid)
«Λύγισε» στο τέλος ο Ουέμπερ
«Λύγισε» στο τέλος ο Ουέμπερ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:43
«Λύγισε» στο τέλος ο Ουέμπερ
Ολυμπιακός - Ζαλγκίρις 68-72
Πολύ λίγος για την οκτάδα
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:32
Ολυμπιακός - Ζαλγκίρις 68-72
Η βαθμολογία της Euroleague: Χαμένος, αλλά όχι τελειωμένος ο Ολυμπιακός
Η βαθμολογία της Euroleague: Χαμένος, αλλά όχι τελειωμένος ο Ολυμπιακός
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:32
Η βαθμολογία της Euroleague: Χαμένος, αλλά όχι τελειωμένος ο Ολυμπιακός
Η παμπ στο Λονδίνο που πληρώνεις τις μπύρες με… μίλια!
Η παμπ στο Λονδίνο που πληρώνεις τις μπύρες με… μίλια!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:31
Η παμπ στο Λονδίνο που πληρώνεις τις μπύρες με… μίλια!
Κινείται νομικά για τα εμετικά πανό του ΣΕΦ ο Παναθηναϊκός
Κινείται νομικά για τα εμετικά πανό του ΣΕΦ ο Παναθηναϊκός
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:31
Κινείται νομικά για τα εμετικά πανό του ΣΕΦ ο Παναθηναϊκός
Μια ματιά στις καμπύλες της, αρκεί: Η πιο χυμώδης Ελληνίδα μας... έστειλε! (pics)
Μια ματιά στις καμπύλες της, αρκεί: Η πιο χυμώδης Ελληνίδα μας... έστειλε! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:24
Μια ματιά στις καμπύλες της, αρκεί: Η πιο χυμώδης Ελληνίδα μας... έστειλε! (pics)
Φετφατζίδης: «Θα τα δώσουμε όλα για την 4η θέση, προσαρμόστηκα στον Άρη»
Φετφατζίδης: «Θα τα δώσουμε όλα για την 4η θέση, προσαρμόστηκα στον Άρη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:12
Φετφατζίδης: «Θα τα δώσουμε όλα για την 4η θέση, προσαρμόστηκα στον Άρη»
Μπασκόνια - Αναντολού Εφές 92-102
Η Εφές έβαλε σε... περιπέτειες την Μπασκόνια
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:09
Μπασκόνια - Αναντολού Εφές 92-102
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Παίζει με Παναθηναϊκό ο Ρώσση
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Παίζει με Παναθηναϊκό ο Ρώσση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:08
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Παίζει με Παναθηναϊκό ο Ρώσση
Καιρός: Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι θα «σαρώσουν» τα πάντα και το Σάββατο
Καιρός: Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι θα «σαρώσουν» τα πάντα και το Σάββατο
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
29 Μαρτίου 2019, 23:02
Καιρός: Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι θα «σαρώσουν» τα πάντα και το Σάββατο
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Vulgar signs at Olympiacos' arena about the murdered fan of PAO! (pics)

30 Μαρτίου 2019, 01:09
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 20 λεπτά πριν
Vulgar signs at Olympiacos' arena about the murdered fan of PAO! (pics)

On this day back in 2007 Olympiacos fans murdered Michalis Filopoulos (a fan of Panathinaikos) and the event was "celebrated" today at SEF, with 2 big banners, one of which was hanging behind Olympiacos' bench!

The first sign, which everyone could see, said "The green flag looks good in Paiania" and it was referring to what happened back in 2007 at Lavriou street (the place that Michalis Filopoulos was murdered), while the second one's words were "Olympiacos' fans, remember the triumph in Paiania".

Normally, in a civilized state, these two banners would cause a huge shock, but in a country that the hooligans do whatever they want, that is something almost normal.

Who should we blame for this hell? Olympiacos BC? Police? Euroleague?

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»
Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»
Panathinaikos OPAP is searching the possibility to participate in AΒΑ League, in order to play in...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Μαρτίου 2019, 17:56
Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Vulgar signs at Olympiacos' arena about the murdered fan of PAO! (pics)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’