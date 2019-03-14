Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»

Panathinaikos OPAP is searching the possibility to participate in AΒΑ League, in order to play in the same league as Olympiacos!
Panathinaikos' front office sent a formal letter to ABA League to investigate the possibility to play in a «high-level championship», as it characterized.
SDNA sources reports that Panathinaikos would like to participate in the same championship as their big opponent, Olympiacos, who have already begun the proceedings and the first steps to move from Basket League to ABA League.
The Greens have cleared up that they don't want to leave the greek championship, but they would prefer to participate in three championships (Basket League, ABA League, Euroleague) in order to play in any league that would include Olympiacos!