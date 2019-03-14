Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»

© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Το μηδέν εις το πηλίκο του Νικολάου στο Καμπιονάτο και επιστροφή στον Ολυμπιακό
Το μηδέν εις το πηλίκο του Νικολάου στο Καμπιονάτο και επιστροφή στον Ολυμπιακό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
46 δευτ. πριν
Το μηδέν εις το πηλίκο του Νικολάου στο Καμπιονάτο και επιστροφή στον Ολυμπιακό
Εξιτήριο για τον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη
Εξιτήριο για τον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
6 λεπτά πριν
Εξιτήριο για τον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη
Από 10 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια για το Ατρόμητος - ΑΕΚ
Από 10 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια για το Ατρόμητος - ΑΕΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Από 10 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια για το Ατρόμητος - ΑΕΚ
Έτοιμος ο Κωστούλας, παραμένουν εκτός Καθάριος και Περόνε
Έτοιμος ο Κωστούλας, παραμένουν εκτός Καθάριος και Περόνε
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
Έτοιμος ο Κωστούλας, παραμένουν εκτός Καθάριος και Περόνε
Έντονη φημολογία για Παναγιώτη Γιαννάκη στο ευρωψηφοδέλτιο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Έντονη φημολογία για Παναγιώτη Γιαννάκη στο ευρωψηφοδέλτιο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
27 λεπτά πριν
Έντονη φημολογία για Παναγιώτη Γιαννάκη στο ευρωψηφοδέλτιο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
«Γιγαντομαχία» για τον Γκριμάλντο της Μπενφίκα
«Γιγαντομαχία» για τον Γκριμάλντο της Μπενφίκα
PREMIER LEAGUE
35 λεπτά πριν
«Γιγαντομαχία» για τον Γκριμάλντο της Μπενφίκα
Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
BASKET LEAGUE
41 λεπτά πριν
Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
Μητσοτάκης: Οργή για την αναθεώρηση του Συντάγματος – Σιγουριά για τις εκλογές!
Μητσοτάκης: Οργή για την αναθεώρηση του Συντάγματος – Σιγουριά για τις εκλογές!
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
Μητσοτάκης: Οργή για την αναθεώρηση του Συντάγματος – Σιγουριά για τις εκλογές!
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
BASKET LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
Προσκόμισε εγγυητική ο Ηρακλής, στο... κενό η ένσταση της Σπάρτης
Προσκόμισε εγγυητική ο Ηρακλής, στο... κενό η ένσταση της Σπάρτης
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
47 λεπτά πριν
Προσκόμισε εγγυητική ο Ηρακλής, στο... κενό η ένσταση της Σπάρτης
Ο Ρικιάρντο καλωσόρισε τον Κουμπίτσα με απίθανο τρόπο! (vid)
Ο Ρικιάρντο καλωσόρισε τον Κουμπίτσα με απίθανο τρόπο! (vid)
FORMULA 1
51 λεπτά πριν
Ο Ρικιάρντο καλωσόρισε τον Κουμπίτσα με απίθανο τρόπο! (vid)
Την Τετάρτη 20 Μαρτίου το Ολυμπιακός - Γλύφάδα που διεκόπη
Την Τετάρτη 20 Μαρτίου το Ολυμπιακός - Γλύφάδα που διεκόπη
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Την Τετάρτη 20 Μαρτίου το Ολυμπιακός - Γλύφάδα που διεκόπη
Τραγουδιστής καταγγέλει: Απείλησαν ότι θα με σκοτώσουν αν ξανατραγουδήσω (vid)
Τραγουδιστής καταγγέλει: Απείλησαν ότι θα με σκοτώσουν αν ξανατραγουδήσω (vid)
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Τραγουδιστής καταγγέλει: Απείλησαν ότι θα με σκοτώσουν αν ξανατραγουδήσω (vid)
Mπιέλιτσα: «Έχουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα στον κόσμο μετά τις ΗΠΑ, ανυπομονώ να παίξω με την Εθνική»
Mπιέλιτσα: «Έχουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα στον κόσμο μετά τις ΗΠΑ, ανυπομονώ να παίξω με την Εθνική»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Mπιέλιτσα: «Έχουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα στον κόσμο μετά τις ΗΠΑ, ανυπομονώ να παίξω με την Εθνική»
Μυροφορίδης στο SDNA για Βαλεριάνο: «Δικαίωσε τον εαυτό του...»
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
Μυροφορίδης στο SDNA για Βαλεριάνο: «Δικαίωσε τον εαυτό του...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μυροφορίδης στο SDNA για Βαλεριάνο: «Δικαίωσε τον εαυτό του...»
ΠΑΟΚ: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για Παναιτωλικό, σταθερά τρεις στα... πιτς
ΠΑΟΚ: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για Παναιτωλικό, σταθερά τρεις στα... πιτς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΟΚ: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για Παναιτωλικό, σταθερά τρεις στα... πιτς
Αυτή είναι η νέα υπηρεσία που επιτρέπει το upload αρχείων έως και 33GB!
Αυτή είναι η νέα υπηρεσία που επιτρέπει το upload αρχείων έως και 33GB!
INTERNET
1 ώρα πριν
Αυτή είναι η νέα υπηρεσία που επιτρέπει το upload αρχείων έως και 33GB!
Τι είδους εργαζόμενος είσαι με βάση το ζώδιό σου;
Τι είδους εργαζόμενος είσαι με βάση το ζώδιό σου;
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τι είδους εργαζόμενος είσαι με βάση το ζώδιό σου;
Με έντονη εκπροσώπηση της ΑΕΚ η συνεδρίαση της Περιφέρειας (pics)
Με έντονη εκπροσώπηση της ΑΕΚ η συνεδρίαση της Περιφέρειας (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Με έντονη εκπροσώπηση της ΑΕΚ η συνεδρίαση της Περιφέρειας (pics)
Ανανέωσε ο Ντάριλ Μόρεϊ με το Χιούστον
Ανανέωσε ο Ντάριλ Μόρεϊ με το Χιούστον
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανανέωσε ο Ντάριλ Μόρεϊ με το Χιούστον
Από τα… 30 χιλιάρικα του Απόλλωνα στην Εθνική ομάδα!
Από τα… 30 χιλιάρικα του Απόλλωνα στην Εθνική ομάδα!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Από τα… 30 χιλιάρικα του Απόλλωνα στην Εθνική ομάδα!
Γρονθοκόπησε αντίπαλο και τιμωρήθηκε με 4 αγωνιστικές η Ντέιβις των Καλυβίων
Γρονθοκόπησε αντίπαλο και τιμωρήθηκε με 4 αγωνιστικές η Ντέιβις των Καλυβίων
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Γρονθοκόπησε αντίπαλο και τιμωρήθηκε με 4 αγωνιστικές η Ντέιβις των Καλυβίων
«Κολυμπά» και πάλι προς την επιφάνεια ο μεγάλος άτυχος του Αρη, Δημήτρης Ανάκογλου
«Κολυμπά» και πάλι προς την επιφάνεια ο μεγάλος άτυχος του Αρη, Δημήτρης Ανάκογλου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Κολυμπά» και πάλι προς την επιφάνεια ο μεγάλος άτυχος του Αρη, Δημήτρης Ανάκογλου
Ρουμανία: Πρόστιμο σε όσους δεν τηρούν την υγιεινή τους και μπαίνουν σε ΜΜΜ
Ρουμανία: Πρόστιμο σε όσους δεν τηρούν την υγιεινή τους και μπαίνουν σε ΜΜΜ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ρουμανία: Πρόστιμο σε όσους δεν τηρούν την υγιεινή τους και μπαίνουν σε ΜΜΜ
BCL: Η ομορφιά της πολυπολιτισμικότητας (pics + vids)
BCL: Η ομορφιά της πολυπολιτισμικότητας (pics + vids)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
BCL: Η ομορφιά της πολυπολιτισμικότητας (pics + vids)
Δυσαρέσκεια στην ΑΕΚ για την αθώωση του Ουάρντα
Δυσαρέσκεια στην ΑΕΚ για την αθώωση του Ουάρντα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δυσαρέσκεια στην ΑΕΚ για την αθώωση του Ουάρντα
Συνεργασία Nova και Marks & Spencer: Αναβάθμιση εμπειρίας πελάτη στη λιανική πώληση
Συνεργασία Nova και Marks & Spencer: Αναβάθμιση εμπειρίας πελάτη στη λιανική πώληση
ADVERTORIAL
1 ώρα πριν
Συνεργασία Nova και Marks & Spencer: Αναβάθμιση εμπειρίας πελάτη στη λιανική πώληση
Αυτός είναι ο λόγος που η κυβέρνηση κυνηγά τον Μαρινάκη
Αυτός είναι ο λόγος που η κυβέρνηση κυνηγά τον Μαρινάκη
ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΑΥΛΑΚΙΩΤΗΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Αυτός είναι ο λόγος που η κυβέρνηση κυνηγά τον Μαρινάκη
Η Αλεξάντρα Ριντ MVP της 19ης αγωνιστικής
Η Αλεξάντρα Ριντ MVP της 19ης αγωνιστικής
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Η Αλεξάντρα Ριντ MVP της 19ης αγωνιστικής
Η... άλλη όψη του ΑΕΚ - ΠΑΟΚ και η ατμόσφαιρα του ΟΑΚΑ
Η... άλλη όψη του ΑΕΚ - ΠΑΟΚ και η ατμόσφαιρα του ΟΑΚΑ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η... άλλη όψη του ΑΕΚ - ΠΑΟΚ και η ατμόσφαιρα του ΟΑΚΑ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»

14 Μαρτίου 2019, 17:56
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 32 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»

Panathinaikos OPAP is searching the possibility to participate in AΒΑ League, in order to play in the same league as Olympiacos!

Panathinaikos' front office sent a formal letter to ABA League to investigate the possibility to play in a «high-level championship», as it characterized. 

SDNA sources reports that Panathinaikos would like to participate in the same championship as their big opponent, Olympiacos, who have already begun the proceedings and the first steps to move from Basket League to ABA League.

The Greens have cleared up that they don't want to leave the greek championship, but they would prefer to participate in three championships (Basket League, ABA League, Euroleague) in order to play in any league that would include Olympiacos!

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
Το SDNA αποκαλύπτει ότι ο Παναθηναικός με έγγραφό του στην Αδριατική Λίγκα εξέφρασε την επιθυμία...
BASKET LEAGUE
41 λεπτά 46 δευτ. πριν
Έγγραφο Παναθηναϊκού σε Αδριατική: «Θέλουμε να παίξουμε όπου παίζει ο Ολυμπιακός»
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
Με ανακοίνωσή του ο Ολυμπιακός γνωστοποίησε πως δεν θα κατέβει στο ντέρμπι «αιωνίων» της Κυριακής...
BASKET LEAGUE
42 λεπτά 46 δευτ. πριν
Ολυμπιακός: «Δεν κατεβαίνουμε στο παιχνίδι με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
«Θα το σηκώνει κάθε χρόνο ο Ολυμπιακός - Εκεί δεν υπάρχει ΠΑΟ - Διάδοχος του Σπανούλη ο...»
«Θα το σηκώνει κάθε χρόνο ο Ολυμπιακός - Εκεί δεν υπάρχει ΠΑΟ - Διάδοχος του Σπανούλη ο...»
Αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη για τη συμμετοχή των Πειραιωτών στην Αδριατική Λίγκα.
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
3 ώρες 5 λεπτά πριν
«Θα το σηκώνει κάθε χρόνο ο Ολυμπιακός - Εκεί δεν υπάρχει ΠΑΟ - Διάδοχος του Σπανούλη ο...»

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Panathinaikos' letter to ABA League: «We want to play where Olympiacos is playing»
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’