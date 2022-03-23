MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Ο κόσμος του τένις «υποκλίνεται» στην Μπάρτι (pics)

Τένις
ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ
0
Πρότυπο συμπεριφοράς η Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι, είναι από τις πιο αγαπητές προσωπικότητες στο παγκόσμιο τένις.

Όταν, λοιπόν, ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρσή της από την ενεργό δράση, τα social media γέμισαν από ευχές και εγκώμια για την 25χρονη Αυστραλή.

Από τους πρώτους που σχολίασαν την είδηση ήταν ο Άντι Μάρεϊ, μεγάλος φαν του γυναικείου τένις.

 

SDNA Google news
ΜΑΘΕΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΛΗΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑΣ - ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ SDNA logo ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
Ο κόσμος του τένις «υποκλίνεται» στην Μπάρτι (pics)
EVENTS