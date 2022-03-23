Ο κόσμος του τένις «υποκλίνεται» στην Μπάρτι (pics)

Πρότυπο συμπεριφοράς η Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι, είναι από τις πιο αγαπητές προσωπικότητες στο παγκόσμιο τένις.

Όταν, λοιπόν, ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρσή της από την ενεργό δράση, τα social media γέμισαν από ευχές και εγκώμια για την 25χρονη Αυστραλή.

Από τους πρώτους που σχολίασαν την είδηση ήταν ο Άντι Μάρεϊ, μεγάλος φαν του γυναικείου τένις.

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022