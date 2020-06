Συγκλονιστικός Άκπομ: «Δεκαετίες γεμάτες με πόνο, εξευτελισμό και διακρίσεις» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Decades filled with pain , humiliation , judgement and discrimination. I couldn’t explain to you how it feels. As a black man i’m appalled and heartbroken having seen so many black individuals suffer due to the colour of their skin. It fills me with joy to see so many cultures and races unite as one to raise awareness and show support. Let’s keep pushing , peacefully protesting , and fighting to make a change. We’re all together in this. Stand for something all for anything !! #Blacklivesmatter ♥️