Σκόραρε στο «αντίο» του Goodison Park και... εγκαινίασε το «Hill Dickinson»! (vid)

Δείτε το γκολ του Ιλιμάν Εντιαγέ σε δημιουργία του Τζακ Γκρίλις για το 1-0 της Έβερτον επί της Μπράιτον στο πλαίσιο της 2ης αγωνιστικής στην Premier League:
Iliman Ndiaye continues to write his name into Everton history. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SOZ4ARtSOY— Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2025
Iliman Ndiaye is in the history books at Everton! 🙌— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 24, 2025
The end... and the beginning! pic.twitter.com/M1yDJBMqRp
We have our first Premier League goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium 🏟️— Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2025
Jack Grealish puts it on a plate for Iliman Ndiaye to get the Everton fans going against Brighton 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CDut3KM0gD
😮💨 pic.twitter.com/V6wfDzGARV— Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2025