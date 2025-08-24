MENU
Σκόραρε στο «αντίο» του Goodison Park και... εγκαινίασε το «Hill Dickinson»! (vid)

Στο... Πάνθεον της ιστορίας των «Ζαχαρωτών» μπορεί να συμπεριληφθεί ο Ιλιμάν Εντιαγέ, καθώς έγινε ο παίκτης που πέτυχε γκολ στο τελευταίο παιχνίδι της Έβερτον στο Goodison Park και ο πρώτος που άνοιξε... λογαριασμό στο νεόκτιστο «Hill Dickinson», έπειτα από ασίστ του Τζακ Γκρίλις!

 Δείτε το γκολ του Ιλιμάν Εντιαγέ σε δημιουργία του Τζακ Γκρίλις για το 1-0 της Έβερτον επί της Μπράιτον στο πλαίσιο της 2ης αγωνιστικής στην Premier League:

