Lamborghini και Rolls Royce κολυμπούσαν στους δρόμους - Timelapse video με την πορεία της καταιγίδας στο Ντουμπάι

Ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά βίντεο από το Ντουμπάι ήταν ένα timelapse λίγων δευτερολέπτων που δείχνει όμως με πόση σφοδρότητα χτύπησε η καταιγίδα το Εμιράτο.

Σκηνές που δεν έχουν ξαναδεί οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής αλλά και εικόνες με τα ορμητικά νερά να κατακλύζουν τα πάντα και πολυτελή αυτοκίνητα είτε να μένουν μέσα στη μέση του δρόμου που έγινε ποτάμι και άλλα να γίνονται… αμφίβια.

Πηγή: newsit.gr

Few clips from the heavy rainfall in the once barren desert lands of Dubai 👇 pic.twitter.com/6aDsTNtELg

This is not what I expected in Dubai! My condolences to the Rolls Royce owner! 😵 pic.twitter.com/FrCikLn1Po

REPORT: The current storm that is thrashing the United Arab Emirates is the largest rainfall event for the country in 75 years.



Some outlets are reporting that the country has received over 6 inches of rain, doubling their yearly average.



10 students in the neighboring country… pic.twitter.com/fvvOydkRvM