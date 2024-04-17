MENU
Lamborghini και Rolls Royce κολυμπούσαν στους δρόμους - Timelapse video με την πορεία της καταιγίδας στο Ντουμπάι

Το X έχει κατακλυστεί από βίντεο από την ιστορική καταιγίδα που χτύπησε το Ντουμπάι με τις εικόνες να προκαλούν δέος.

Ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά βίντεο από το Ντουμπάι ήταν ένα timelapse λίγων δευτερολέπτων που δείχνει όμως με πόση σφοδρότητα χτύπησε η καταιγίδα το Εμιράτο.

Σκηνές που δεν έχουν ξαναδεί οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής αλλά και εικόνες με τα ορμητικά νερά να κατακλύζουν τα πάντα και πολυτελή αυτοκίνητα είτε να μένουν μέσα στη μέση του δρόμου που έγινε ποτάμι και άλλα να γίνονται… αμφίβια.  

