AEK triumphs against MOL Vidi in Budapest

Λιβάγια: «Θα μπορούσαμε να παίξουμε καλύτερα, αλλά μετράει η νίκη»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
4 λεπτά πριν
Οικονόμου: «Τεράστια νίκη»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
Ο πανηγυρισμός του Ουζουνίδη μετά τη λήξη της «μάχης» στην Βουδαπέστη (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Νίκολιτς: «Έπρεπε να έρθει ισοπαλία...»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Κλωναρίδης: «Σημασία έχει η νίκη»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Ήρθε η ώρα της εκτόξευσης για την ΑΕΚ
ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΚΕΤΣΕΤΖΟΓΛΟΥ
26 λεπτά πριν
Σιμόες: «Με τον κόσμο μας στη ρεβάνς για την πρόκριση»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
29 λεπτά πριν
Ουζουνίδης: «Κάναμε ένα μεγάλο βήμα, αλλά δεν έχουμε περάσει»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
32 λεπτά πριν
Με αυτή τη... μεταγραφάρα πάει ψηλά η ΑΕΚ - Τον «έφερε» ο Ουζουνίδης
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
Η πωρωτική ομιλία του Μελισσανίδη πριν το «διπλό» της ΑΕΚ και το πριμ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
Σταθερά 14η η Ελλάδα μετά το «διπλό» της ΑΕΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Το μεγάλο «διπλό» της ΑΕΚ επί της Βίντι στην Ουγγαρία
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Το μεγαλύτερο αήττητο σερί ελληνικής ομάδας στην Ευρώπη!
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η κριτική των παικτών της ΑΕΚ: ξεχώρισε ο Μπάρκας και οι σκόρερ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:59
«Σε συζητήσεις με τον Μακέντα ο Παναθηναϊκός»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:59
Η απόλυτη: Η «μαμά του Στίφλερ» έχει... ξεφύγει! (pics, vids)
LIFE STYLE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:58
Βίντι - ΑΕΚ 1-2
Της Ένωσης οι Αετοί θα πετούν στα αστέρια! (vids)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:52
Προβάδισμα ο Άγιαξ, ανοιχτοί λογαριασμοί για Γιούνγκ Μπόις και Ντινάμο Ζάγκρεμπ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:52
Πυρκαγιά σε εστιατόριο στα Πατήσια
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:51
Λουτσέσκου για Τόσκα: «Ήταν όλα έτοιμα πριν το παιχνίδι...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:46
Αυτό το ποδόσφαιρο θέλουμε: Μαζί σε παμπ οπαδοί Ολυμπιακού, ΑΕΚ και Μπέρνλι (vid)
EUROPA LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:41
Γκολ ο Λάζοβιτς, μειώνει σε 1-2 η Βίντι (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:31
Πότε το τρέξιμο θεωρείται ασφαλές και πότε όχι;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:30
Σφίγγει ο κλοιός γύρω από τον Τραμπ με τις ραγδαίες δικαστικές εξελίξεις
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:25
Απευθείας κόκκινη στον Μπακασέτα! (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:19
Στη λίστα του Άρη ο Μέργκιμ Μάβραϊ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:18
Γκολάρα ο Μπακασέτας και... μύρισε σεντόνι για την ΑΕΚ (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:14
Η εύκολη νίκη της Εθνικής ανδρών επί του Αζερμπαϊτζάν
ΕΘΝΙΚΕΣ ΟΜΑΔΕΣ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:02
Πυροβολισμοί κατά αστυνομικών στον Λαγανά Ζακύνθου
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:55
Διπλή προπόνηση χωρίς προβλήματα για τον Ατρόμητο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:47
23 Αυγούστου 2018, 00:00

AEK triumphs against MOL Vidi in Budapest

23 Αυγούστου 2018, 00:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
AEK won 2-1 against MOL Vidi after a very interesting match in Budapest on Wednesday night, for the Play Offs of 2018-19 Champions League's qualifiers.

In-form winger Viktor Dorian Klonaridis (34') and international attacking midfielder Tasos Bakasetas (49') bagged the goals of manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team at this decisive away clash, while experienced Serbian striker Danko Lazovic scored the only goal of the Hungarian champions at 68'. Szabolcs Huszti (23') and Tasos Bakasetas (53') were sent off with direct yellow cards by Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Dinis Almeida officially joins Xanthi FC
Xanthi FC officially announced on Wednesday morning the signing of central defender Dinis Costa...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 21:00
Giorgos Manthatis set to join Panionios on loan from Olympiacos
Winger of Olympiacos and Panathinaikos' transfer target, Giorgos Manthatis, will finally join...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 20:00
Panathinaikos and Atromitos targeting Lazaros Lamprou
Panathinaikos and Atromitos are interested in signing talented international winger of PAOK,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
22 Αυγούστου 2018, 19:00
AEK triumphs against MOL Vidi in Budapest
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'