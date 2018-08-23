AEK triumphs against MOL Vidi in Budapest

AEK won 2-1 against MOL Vidi after a very interesting match in Budapest on Wednesday night, for the Play Offs of 2018-19 Champions League's qualifiers.
In-form winger Viktor Dorian Klonaridis (34') and international attacking midfielder Tasos Bakasetas (49') bagged the goals of manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team at this decisive away clash, while experienced Serbian striker Danko Lazovic scored the only goal of the Hungarian champions at 68'. Szabolcs Huszti (23') and Tasos Bakasetas (53') were sent off with direct yellow cards by Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi.