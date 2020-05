Γιάκομπσεν: «Όχι με τον τρόπο που θέλαμε αλλά το αξίζαμε»

View this post on Instagram

What a day this turned out to be! We finally got the championship we deserved with AEK, not the way we wanted it, but well deserved! I’m really proud of this team and looking forward to follow it in the future. For family reasons it was not possible for me to stay any longer. Therefore I’m super proud of that I will return to @oifarendalelite, it it’s the perfect place for my family and I, and I’m sure there will be some championships there as well!❤️🖤 A massive thanks to all the AEK fans who have made it so special to play in AEK🖤💛