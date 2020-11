🏆 WINNER! 🇧🇭@LewisHamilton takes victory at the #BahrainGP 💪 A sensational job from the 7x Champ! 👊@ValtteriBottas brings it home in P8 for #PETRONASmotorsports 💪



That was one dramatic race but very glad everyone is ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iysXJcc7kD