Pedro Pérez Conde officially joins Baniyas Sports (pic)

Baniyas Sports officially announced the purchase of experienced striker Pedro Pérez Conde from PAS Giannina, for an estimated amount of 800.000 euros.
The 30-year-old Spanish and former player of Córdoba CF, Atlético Madrid C, Real Jaén, CD Pozoblanco, Granada CF B, CD Alcoyano (2013-14), UD Melilla, Mérida AD, who scored 20 goals at 31 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season, signed contract until the summer of 2020 with the ambitious Abu Dhabi club.
