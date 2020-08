August 19th 2016 - The day I became an Olympic Gold Medalist ✨ A day I’ll remember forever but also a day I can barely remember 😆. Here is a story many don’t know because we thought that was best at the time. Three weeks before the Olympic final I had an injury in my hip flexor (a bit of a mystery still). The first two weeks there were very few instances throughout the day when I could walk without pain and every time it felt like it loosened up I would try to run and it would immediately hurt again after only a couple of steps. The last week before the Olympics with the help of my chiropractors as well as the Greek and Cypriot team physios I was able to feel a lot better and take very few jumps three days before the prelim. My hip held on through the prelim and the final and the rest is history. Emotions were so high for so long, but I know that’s what got me over those bars. This is only to show that often reality is much different than what can be seen by someone from the outside. ✨ #olympicchampion #olympics #olympicgames #rio2016 #gold #nike #stoiximan #nbg #elpe #toyota #elitestrom #visa #seventeen #lorvenn #polevault #polevaulter #sport #athletics #trackandfield #athlete