Panionios BC eyeing Dimitris Mavroeidis return

SDNA understands that Panionios BC are currently monitoring the case of experienced international center Dimitris Mavroeidis, ahead of 2018-19 season.
The 33-year-old big man and former player of Peristeri, Maroussi, Bilbao Basket, Olympiakos (he won 2012-13 Euroleague title with the Reds), Kifisia BC, who averaged 8.4 ppg and 4 rpg with the shirt of AEK BC during 2017-18 season, winning the Greek Cup and FIBA Champions League, was a member of the historic Nea Smyrni team between 2005 and 2007.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0