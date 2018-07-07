© SPORTSDNA 2018
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
5 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
9 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
10 λεπτά πριν
NBA
19 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
19 λεπτά πριν
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
19 λεπτά πριν
WIMBLEDON
20 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
27 λεπτά πριν
SERIE A
28 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
35 λεπτά πριν
Και στο τέλος κερδίζει... ο Χάμιλτον!
FORMULA 1
41 λεπτά πριν
Grand Prix Βρετανίας: Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον πήρε την pole position
NBA
44 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
51 λεπτά πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
57 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
57 λεπτά πριν
MUNDIAL
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Live: Σουηδία - Αγγλία 0-1
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Σουηδία - Αγγλία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
WIMBLEDON
1 ώρα πριν
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
AEK BC targeting Dominique Johnson (vid)

7 Ιουλίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
The administration of AEK BC is currently monitoring the case of experienced American shooting guard of S.S.P. Reyer Venezia Mestre, Dominique Johnson.

The 31-year-old former player of Idaho Stampede, Texas Legends, Santa Cruz Warriors, Canton Charge, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Śląsk Wrocław, Maccabi Rishon LeZion, Banvit, Alba Berlin, Pallacanestro Varese is considered by the directors of 2017-18 FIBA Champions League winners to be the ideal replacement of his compatriot, Kevin Xavier Punter.

  • Dislikes0

