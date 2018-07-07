AEK BC targeting Dominique Johnson (vid)

The administration of AEK BC is currently monitoring the case of experienced American shooting guard of S.S.P. Reyer Venezia Mestre, Dominique Johnson.
The 31-year-old former player of Idaho Stampede, Texas Legends, Santa Cruz Warriors, Canton Charge, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Śląsk Wrocław, Maccabi Rishon LeZion, Banvit, Alba Berlin, Pallacanestro Varese is considered by the directors of 2017-18 FIBA Champions League winners to be the ideal replacement of his compatriot, Kevin Xavier Punter.
