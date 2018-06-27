Stéphane Lasme returns to Panathinaikos BC

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Ντιγκινί για τον Άρη (pics)
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Ντιγκινί για τον Άρη (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Ντιγκινί για τον Άρη (pics)
Λίνεκερ: «Κινδυνεύει να γίνει γελοίος ο Μαραντόνα»
Λίνεκερ: «Κινδυνεύει να γίνει γελοίος ο Μαραντόνα»
MUNDIAL 2018
35 λεπτά πριν
Λίνεκερ: «Κινδυνεύει να γίνει γελοίος ο Μαραντόνα»
Το γκρουπ είναι ιερό πράγμα
Το γκρουπ είναι ιερό πράγμα
ΣΤΑΥΡΟΣ ΚΟΛΚΑΣ
42 λεπτά πριν
Το γκρουπ είναι ιερό πράγμα
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
47 λεπτά πριν
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
Η Αργεντινή είναι το ποδόσφαιρο...
Η Αργεντινή είναι το ποδόσφαιρο...
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΥ
1 ώρα πριν
Η Αργεντινή είναι το ποδόσφαιρο...
Vamos, vamos Argentina!
Vamos, vamos Argentina!
ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΛΟΘΑΝΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Vamos, vamos Argentina!
Στην Αλ Χιλάλ της Σαουδικής Αραβίας ο Μποτία!
Στην Αλ Χιλάλ της Σαουδικής Αραβίας ο Μποτία!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Αλ Χιλάλ της Σαουδικής Αραβίας ο Μποτία!
Κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το ΠΑΟΚ - Άντερλεχτ
Κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το ΠΑΟΚ - Άντερλεχτ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το ΠΑΟΚ - Άντερλεχτ
Δεν μπορούσε να σταθεί στα πόδια του ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
Δεν μπορούσε να σταθεί στα πόδια του ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:59
Δεν μπορούσε να σταθεί στα πόδια του ο Μαραντόνα! (vid)
Ο Λάσμε ξανά στα πράσινα!
Ο Λάσμε ξανά στα πράσινα!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:58
Ο Λάσμε ξανά στα πράσινα!
Μέσι: «Ο Θεός είναι μαζί μας»
Μέσι: «Ο Θεός είναι μαζί μας»
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:47
Μέσι: «Ο Θεός είναι μαζί μας»
Κακές… συνήθειες που σου χαλάνε τον ύπνο και την επόμενη μέρα
Κακές… συνήθειες που σου χαλάνε τον ύπνο και την επόμενη μέρα
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:35
Κακές… συνήθειες που σου χαλάνε τον ύπνο και την επόμενη μέρα
Νάντια: Η ξανθιά οπαδός της Εθνικής στην πιο καυτή της φωτογράφιση (Pics)
Νάντια: Η ξανθιά οπαδός της Εθνικής στην πιο καυτή της φωτογράφιση (Pics)
LIFE STYLE
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
Νάντια: Η ξανθιά οπαδός της Εθνικής στην πιο καυτή της φωτογράφιση (Pics)
Σε έκσταση ο Τύπος της Αργεντινής: «Το θαύμα του Μουντιάλ» (pic)
Σε έκσταση ο Τύπος της Αργεντινής: «Το θαύμα του Μουντιάλ» (pic)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:28
Σε έκσταση ο Τύπος της Αργεντινής: «Το θαύμα του Μουντιάλ» (pic)
Πάει στην Πορταριά για προετοιμασία ο Προμηθέας
Πάει στην Πορταριά για προετοιμασία ο Προμηθέας
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:26
Πάει στην Πορταριά για προετοιμασία ο Προμηθέας
Το πήρε πάνω του ο Μέσι στο ημίχρονο! (vid)
Το πήρε πάνω του ο Μέσι στο ημίχρονο! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:25
Το πήρε πάνω του ο Μέσι στο ημίχρονο! (vid)
Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ μόνο με ένα σλιπάκι και την άμμο πάνω της (pics)
Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ μόνο με ένα σλιπάκι και την άμμο πάνω της (pics)
HOT
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:15
Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ μόνο με ένα σλιπάκι και την άμμο πάνω της (pics)
Τιτανομαχία Γαλλίας – Αργεντινής στους «16», Κροατία – Δανία το άλλο «ζευγάρι»
Τιτανομαχία Γαλλίας – Αργεντινής στους «16», Κροατία – Δανία το άλλο «ζευγάρι»
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:14
Τιτανομαχία Γαλλίας – Αργεντινής στους «16», Κροατία – Δανία το άλλο «ζευγάρι»
Κι άλλο χτύπημα Ολυμπιακού μετά τον Μασούρα - Παίρνει αστέρι στη θέση του
Κι άλλο χτύπημα Ολυμπιακού μετά τον Μασούρα - Παίρνει αστέρι στη θέση του
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:11
Κι άλλο χτύπημα Ολυμπιακού μετά τον Μασούρα - Παίρνει αστέρι στη θέση του
Μπαντέλ και Πέρισιτς έστειλαν... σπίτι την Ισλανδία
Μπαντέλ και Πέρισιτς έστειλαν... σπίτι την Ισλανδία
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:10
Μπαντέλ και Πέρισιτς έστειλαν... σπίτι την Ισλανδία
Θέλει Χέρμανσον η Νταρουσάφακα
Θέλει Ισλανδό γκαρντ η Νταρουσάφακα
EUROLEAGUE
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:05
Θέλει Χέρμανσον η Νταρουσάφακα
Μέσι και Ρόχο... υπέγραψαν την πρόκριση της Αργεντινής
Μέσι και Ρόχο... υπέγραψαν την πρόκριση της Αργεντινής
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:04
Μέσι και Ρόχο... υπέγραψαν την πρόκριση της Αργεντινής
Έρχεται, υπογράφει και... πετάει ο Μασούρας
Έρχεται, υπογράφει και... πετάει ο Μασούρας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:56
Έρχεται, υπογράφει και... πετάει ο Μασούρας
Νιγηρία - Αργεντινή 1-2 (vid)
Και ο Θεός ήθελε Αργεντινή στους «16»! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:54
Νιγηρία - Αργεντινή 1-2 (vid)
Ισλανδία - Κροατία 1-2
Τα «δεύτερα» της Κροατίας έκαναν... δώρο την πρόκριση στον Μέσι! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:53
Ισλανδία - Κροατία 1-2
Έδειξε τα... μεσαία δάχτυλα ο Μαραντόνα στο γκολ του Ρόχο (pic, vid)
Έδειξε τα... μεσαία δάχτυλα ο Μαραντόνα στο γκολ του Ρόχο (pic, vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:52
Έδειξε τα... μεσαία δάχτυλα ο Μαραντόνα στο γκολ του Ρόχο (pic, vid)
Φτιάχνει βαλίτσες για Αθήνα ο Πόνσε!
Φτιάχνει βαλίτσες για Αθήνα ο Πόνσε!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:51
Φτιάχνει βαλίτσες για Αθήνα ο Πόνσε!
Ισοφάρισε με τον Σίγκουρντσον η Ισλανδία (vid)
Ισοφάρισε με τον Σίγκουρντσον η Ισλανδία (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:47
Ισοφάρισε με τον Σίγκουρντσον η Ισλανδία (vid)
Αγγελόπουλος: «Πρώτη επιλογή για τον Ατρόμητο ο Κουλούρης»
Αγγελόπουλος: «Πρώτη επιλογή για τον Ατρόμητο ο Κουλούρης»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:44
Αγγελόπουλος: «Πρώτη επιλογή για τον Ατρόμητο ο Κουλούρης»
Πρόταση της ΑΕΚ στον Μπάνκι
Πρόταση της ΑΕΚ στον Μπάνκι
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
26 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:40
Πρόταση της ΑΕΚ στον Μπάνκι
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Stéphane Lasme returns to Panathinaikos BC

27 Ιουνίου 2018, 00:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 52 λεπτά πριν
Stéphane Lasme returns to Panathinaikos BC

Experienced Gabonese power forward/center, Yann Ulrich Stéphane Lasme, agreed to return to Panathinaikos BC in the summer of 2018, after four seasons.

The 35-year-old international, who was the MVP of 2015-16 EuroCup finals with the shirt of Galatasaray SK but was later suspended for one year after failing doping test in August 2016, has already been a member of the Greens in the past, between 2012 and 2014, winning four domestic titles and making some impressive performances, especially at derby clashes against Olympiacos BC for the Basket League finals.

Stéphane Lasme has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles D-Fenders, Miami Heat, Partizan Belgrade, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Spartak Saint Petersburg, Maine Red Claws, Obradoiro CAB (2011-12), SK Anadolu Efes and UNICS Kazan during his professional career since 2007.

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Stéphane Lasme returns to Panathinaikos BC
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’