Stéphane Lasme returns to Panathinaikos BC

The 35-year-old international, who was the MVP of 2015-16 EuroCup finals with the shirt of Galatasaray SK but was later suspended for one year after failing doping test in August 2016, has already been a member of the Greens in the past, between 2012 and 2014, winning four domestic titles and making some impressive performances, especially at derby clashes against Olympiacos BC for the Basket League finals.
Stéphane Lasme has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles D-Fenders, Miami Heat, Partizan Belgrade, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Spartak Saint Petersburg, Maine Red Claws, Obradoiro CAB (2011-12), SK Anadolu Efes and UNICS Kazan during his professional career since 2007.
