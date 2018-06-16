© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Chelsea activate release clause of star €44m Kostas Manolas"

16 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:00
"Chelsea activate release clause of star €44m Kostas Manolas"

Chelsea are closing in on the purchase of Greek international central defender of AS Roma, Kostas Manolas, for an estimated amount of 44 million euros.

The article of "teamtalk.com" website: Chelsea have made a €44million bid to sign a Roma star this summer, according to a report.

Italian outlet SportItalia claims that the Blues have made a formal offer to sign Greek international defender Kostas Manolas.

Manolas has established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in Serie A, and has subsequently begun to attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

The report claims that Chelsea have submitted a €44m bid which is above the player’s €39m release clause which was inserted into the contract he signed last summer.

That means that while Roma cannot reject the offer from Chelsea, the defender can choose to stay at Roma by rejecting the advances of the London club.

Manolas made 29 appearances in Serie A for Roma, netting twice, and it is claimed that Chelsea want him to partner Antonio Rudiger, another former Roma man.

