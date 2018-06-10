© SPORTSDNA 2018
Vatutin at SDNA: "Pavlos Giannakopoulos passing away is a big loss for European basketball"

10 Ιουνίου 2018, 19:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Vatutin at SDNA: "Pavlos Giannakopoulos passing away is a big loss for European basketball"

Owner of CSKA Moscow, Andrey Vatutin, spoke at SDNA about his feelings over the loss of legendary president of Panathinaikos BC, Pavlos Giannakopoulos.

"We were opponents for many years, but we kept good relationship both personal and as a clubs’ representatives. You cannot underestimate Pavlos’ contribution into development of Panathinaikos BC and whole European basketball. He was a person totally devoted to Athenian club and Euroleague, he sincerely felt for his beloved club; he was never tired in his efforts to make it better.

Definitely him passing away is a big loss for European basketball, he was a significant person, the man who dictated the tendencies. The last time we met when we played against Panathinaikos BC in Athens and I am really sad that I will never have a chance to meet him again. My sincere condolences to Giannakopoulos family, to Panathinaikos and everyone in Greek basketball", said the Russian businessman at SDNA.

