Vatutin at SDNA: "Pavlos Giannakopoulos passing away is a big loss for European basketball"

"We were opponents for many years, but we kept good relationship both personal and as a clubs’ representatives. You cannot underestimate Pavlos’ contribution into development of Panathinaikos BC and whole European basketball. He was a person totally devoted to Athenian club and Euroleague, he sincerely felt for his beloved club; he was never tired in his efforts to make it better.
Definitely him passing away is a big loss for European basketball, he was a significant person, the man who dictated the tendencies. The last time we met when we played against Panathinaikos BC in Athens and I am really sad that I will never have a chance to meet him again. My sincere condolences to Giannakopoulos family, to Panathinaikos and everyone in Greek basketball", said the Russian businessman at SDNA.
