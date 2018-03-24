© SPORTSDNA 2018
Olympiacos still interested in Rodrigo Moledo

24 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 28 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos still interested in Rodrigo Moledo

Olympiacos are monitoring the case of experienced central defender of Sport Club Internacional, Rodrigo Modesto da Silva Moledo, in order to replace their current captain, Alberto Tomás Botía Rabasco.

The 30-year-old Brazilian former international was a member of financially struggling Panathinaikos for two years (January 2016 - January 2018, 65 official performances with six goals in all competitions), while he has also played for União Esporte Clube, Odra Wodzisław, FC Metalist Kharkiv (2013-15) in the past.

