Edelino Miguel Ié officially joins PAS Giannina

PAS Giannina officially announced on Tuesdsay evening the capture of Bissau-Guinean central midfielder Edelino Miguel Ié, from Sporting Clube Braga B.
The 23-year-old former player of Sporting CP B, FK Kruoja Pakruojis, CD Cinfães (2015-16) signed contract until the summer of 2018 with experienced manager Giannis Petrakis' team, which will be able to extend it for two more seasons if the performances of Edelino Miguel Ié until the end of 2017-18 Greek championship are decent.
