EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
2 λεπτά πριν
Live: Μπάμπεργκ - Ζαλγκίρις
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
7 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
13 λεπτά πριν
Τα βρήκαν ΠΑΟΚ και Μολέδο, μένουν λεπτομέρειες για τη συμφωνία
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
Live: Ολυμπιακός - Μακάμπι με σχόλιο Κοτζιά
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
22 λεπτά πριν
COPA DEL REY
22 λεπτά πριν
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
27 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
35 λεπτά πριν
ΖΩΔΙΑ
37 λεπτά πριν
ΣΚΙΤΣΑ
37 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
38 λεπτά πριν
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
47 λεπτά πριν
GADGETS
48 λεπτά πριν
Ηττήθηκε στο... θρίλερ η Ούνικς
EUROCUP
50 λεπτά πριν
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
51 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
57 λεπτά πριν
AΝΤΙΘΕΤΟ ΡΕΥΜΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Live: Ερυθρός Αστέρας - Χίμκι
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Edelino Miguel Ié officially joins PAS Giannina

16 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:00
PAS Giannina officially announced on Tuesdsay evening the capture of Bissau-Guinean central midfielder Edelino Miguel Ié, from Sporting Clube Braga B.

The 23-year-old former player of Sporting CP B, FK Kruoja Pakruojis, CD Cinfães (2015-16) signed contract until the summer of 2018 with experienced manager Giannis Petrakis' team, which will be able to extend it for two more seasons if the performances of Edelino Miguel Ié until the end of 2017-18 Greek championship are decent.

  • Dislikes0

Only details for Rodrigo Moledo's loan move from Panathinaikos to PAOK
Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of experienced Brazilian central...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
7 λεπτά 44 δευτ. πριν
Lubos Michel - Panathinaikos in talks about Rodrigo Moledo's transfer
Slovak athletic director of PAOK, Lubos Michel, has meeting with the administration of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 32 λεπτά πριν
Bryan Cabezas officially released from Panathinaikos
Talented Ecuadorian international, Bryan Alfredo Cabezas Segura, was officially released from...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 37 λεπτά πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’