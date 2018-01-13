AEK BC in contract talks with Tony Mitchell (vid)

The administration of AEK BC is now in contract talks with the agent of American small forward Tony LaShae Mitchell Jr., who is currently a free-agent
The 25-year-old former player of the Detroit Pistons (2013-14), Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Grand Rapids Drive, Atléticos de San Germán, Cocodrilos de Caracas, Guangxi Weizhuang, Maccabi Haifa, Star Hotshots, Metros de Santiago is expected to replace his compatriot, Kelsey Barlow, in the squad of experienced head coach Dragan Sakota's team.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0