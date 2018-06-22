«Τρελάθηκαν» με την μητέρα του Ντόντσιτς οι Αμερικανοί (pics)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Σε στέλνει αδιάβαστο: Αυτή είναι η πιο «καμένη» ταινία όλων των εποχών! (vid)
Σε στέλνει αδιάβαστο: Αυτή είναι η πιο «καμένη» ταινία όλων των εποχών! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
56 δευτ. πριν
Σε στέλνει αδιάβαστο: Αυτή είναι η πιο «καμένη» ταινία όλων των εποχών! (vid)
Τραγική ειρωνεία: Σαν σήμερα ο λαός της Αργεντινής έβγαινε στους δρόμους…
Τραγική ειρωνεία: Σαν σήμερα ο λαός της Αργεντινής έβγαινε στους δρόμους…
MUNDIAL 2018
5 λεπτά πριν
Τραγική ειρωνεία: Σαν σήμερα ο λαός της Αργεντινής έβγαινε στους δρόμους…
Ο Λέο Ζαμπά σε... δράση (vid)
Ο Λέο Ζαμπά σε... δράση (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
6 λεπτά πριν
Ο Λέο Ζαμπά σε... δράση (vid)
Προπονητής Ισλανδίας στους παίκτες: «Κάντε σεξ δεν τιμωρείται»
Προπονητής Ισλανδίας στους παίκτες: «Κάντε σεξ δεν τιμωρείται»
MUNDIAL
6 λεπτά πριν
Προπονητής Ισλανδίας στους παίκτες: «Κάντε σεξ δεν τιμωρείται»
Το ελληνικό σερί στο draft συνεχίζεται
Το ελληνικό σερί στο draft συνεχίζεται
NBA
12 λεπτά πριν
Το ελληνικό σερί στο draft συνεχίζεται
Σιμεόνε: «Αναρχία στην εθνική Αργεντινής»
Σιμεόνε: «Αναρχία στην εθνική Αργεντινής»
MUNDIAL 2018
15 λεπτά πριν
Σιμεόνε: «Αναρχία στην εθνική Αργεντινής»
Ο Παύλος Πολάκης μοιράζει... ξύδι στα ΜΜΕ και στα άλλα κόμματα για τη συμφωνία (pics)
Ο Παύλος Πολάκης μοιράζει... ξύδι στα ΜΜΕ και στα άλλα κόμματα για τη συμφωνία (pics)
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Ο Παύλος Πολάκης μοιράζει... ξύδι στα ΜΜΕ και στα άλλα κόμματα για τη συμφωνία (pics)
Ανταρσία των Αργεντινών διεθνών: ζήτησαν να μην είναι ο Σαμπάολι στον πάγκο με τη Νιγηρία!
Ανταρσία των Αργεντινών διεθνών: ζήτησαν να μην είναι ο Σαμπάολι στον πάγκο με τη Νιγηρία!
MUNDIAL 2018
16 λεπτά πριν
Ανταρσία των Αργεντινών διεθνών: ζήτησαν να μην είναι ο Σαμπάολι στον πάγκο με τη Νιγηρία!
Βραζιλία - Κόστα Ρίκα: Ψάχνει ξέσπασμα η «σελεσάο»
Βραζιλία - Κόστα Ρίκα: Ψάχνει ξέσπασμα η «σελεσάο»
MUNDIAL 2018
24 λεπτά πριν
Βραζιλία - Κόστα Ρίκα: Ψάχνει ξέσπασμα η «σελεσάο»
Αυστραλός παρακολούθησε γυμνός τον αγώνα με την Δανία (pic)
Αυστραλός παρακολούθησε γυμνός τον αγώνα με την Δανία (pic)
MUNDIAL 2018
28 λεπτά πριν
Αυστραλός παρακολούθησε γυμνός τον αγώνα με την Δανία (pic)
«Ψάχνεται για Ντέιβις η Μπαρτσελόνα»
«Ψάχνεται για Ντέιβις η Μπαρτσελόνα»
EUROLEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
«Ψάχνεται για Ντέιβις η Μπαρτσελόνα»
Υπάλληλος στην Πάτρα κλείδωσε γήπεδο γεμάτο κόσμο επειδή τελείωσε το ωράριό του (pics)
Υπάλληλος στην Πάτρα κλείδωσε γήπεδο γεμάτο κόσμο επειδή τελείωσε το ωράριό του (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
35 λεπτά πριν
Υπάλληλος στην Πάτρα κλείδωσε γήπεδο γεμάτο κόσμο επειδή τελείωσε το ωράριό του (pics)
Δύο ώρες με την εθνική Βραζιλίας στο «στολίδι» της Αγίας Πετρούπολης! (pics & vid)
Το SDNA στην προπόνηση της εθνικής Βραζιλίας! (pics)
MUNDIAL 2018
40 λεπτά πριν
Δύο ώρες με την εθνική Βραζιλίας στο «στολίδι» της Αγίας Πετρούπολης! (pics & vid)
Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις του ΝBAer Ντόντσιτς: «Το ονειρευόμουν πάντα»
Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις του ΝBAer Ντόντσιτς: «Το ονειρευόμουν πάντα»
NBA
44 λεπτά πριν
Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις του ΝBAer Ντόντσιτς: «Το ονειρευόμουν πάντα»
Ωρα αναχώρησης για ΠΑΟΚ
Ωρα αναχώρησης για ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
Ωρα αναχώρησης για ΠΑΟΚ
Πανό στην είσοδο των Γρεβενών κατά βουλευτή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Είσαι ανεπιθύμητος» (pic)
Πανό στην είσοδο των Γρεβενών κατά βουλευτή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Είσαι ανεπιθύμητος» (pic)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
55 λεπτά πριν
Πανό στην είσοδο των Γρεβενών κατά βουλευτή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Είσαι ανεπιθύμητος» (pic)
Ο Κωφίδης ανέλαβε επικεφαλής των ακαδημιών του Αρη
Ο Κωφίδης ανέλαβε επικεφαλής των ακαδημιών του Αρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Ο Κωφίδης ανέλαβε επικεφαλής των ακαδημιών του Αρη
Πήρε Σταμόπουλο η Παναχαϊκή
Πήρε Σταμόπουλο η Παναχαϊκή
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Πήρε Σταμόπουλο η Παναχαϊκή
«Κράζουν Σαμπάολι και Καμπαγέρο τα ΜΜΕ της Αργεντινής
«Κράζουν Σαμπάολι και Καμπαγέρο τα ΜΜΕ της Αργεντινής
MUNDIAL 2018
58 λεπτά πριν
«Κράζουν Σαμπάολι και Καμπαγέρο τα ΜΜΕ της Αργεντινής
Απίστευτη μπηχτή Μουρίνιο σε Καμπαγέρο (vid)
Απίστευτη μπηχτή Μουρίνιο σε Καμπαγέρο (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Απίστευτη μπηχτή Μουρίνιο σε Καμπαγέρο (vid)
Στην Πολωνία η προετοιμασία του Πανιωνίου
Στην Πολωνία η προετοιμασία του Πανιωνίου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Πολωνία η προετοιμασία του Πανιωνίου
Κρατά τον Τόμας η Χίμκι (pic)
Κρατά τον Τόμας η Χίμκι (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κρατά τον Τόμας η Χίμκι (pic)
Ανακοινώνει Μενέντες ο Αρης
Ανακοινώνει Μενέντες ο Αρης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοινώνει Μενέντες ο Αρης
«Παίρνει Μανωλόπουλο το Ρέθυμνο»
«Παίρνει Μανωλόπουλο το Ρέθυμνο»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Παίρνει Μανωλόπουλο το Ρέθυμνο»
«Υπογράφει στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Πούκι»
«Υπογράφει στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Πούκι»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Υπογράφει στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Πούκι»
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Δεν λύνει το συμβόλαιο ο Κούρος
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Δεν λύνει το συμβόλαιο ο Κούρος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Δεν λύνει το συμβόλαιο ο Κούρος
Με τα ειδικά μαθήματα συνεχίζονται την Παρασκευή (22/6) οι Πανελλήνιες 2018
Με τα ειδικά μαθήματα συνεχίζονται την Παρασκευή (22/6) οι Πανελλήνιες 2018
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Με τα ειδικά μαθήματα συνεχίζονται την Παρασκευή (22/6) οι Πανελλήνιες 2018
Στην Ελλάδα η νέα σειρά Ultra HD 4K της LG
Στην Ελλάδα η νέα σειρά Ultra HD 4K της LG
GADGETS
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Ελλάδα η νέα σειρά Ultra HD 4K της LG
Ντιέγο Αρμάντο Μαραντόνα, ευχαριστούμε θεέ, για το ποδόσφαιρο, για τον Μαραντόνα, για τα δάκρυα (vids)
Ντιέγο Αρμάντο Μαραντόνα, ευχαριστούμε θεέ, για το ποδόσφαιρο, για τον Μαραντόνα, για τα δάκρυα (vids)
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ντιέγο Αρμάντο Μαραντόνα, ευχαριστούμε θεέ, για το ποδόσφαιρο, για τον Μαραντόνα, για τα δάκρυα (vids)
Λέο Ζαμπά και με τη... βούλα στον ΠΑΟΚ!
Λέο Ζαμπά και με τη... βούλα στον ΠΑΟΚ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Λέο Ζαμπά και με τη... βούλα στον ΠΑΟΚ!
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’
Tags:

«Τρελάθηκαν» με την μητέρα του Ντόντσιτς οι Αμερικανοί (pics)

22 Ιουνίου 2018, 09:08
«Τρελάθηκαν» με την μητέρα του Ντόντσιτς οι Αμερικανοί (pics)

Όλοι οι Αμερικανοί περιμένουν τι θα κάνει στα παρκέ του ΝΒΑ ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς, αλλά σε πρώτη φάση... μαγεύτηκαν από την μητέρα του.

Η μητέρα του Λούκα Ντόντσιτς, Μίριαμ, βρέθηκε στο πλευρό του υπέρ-ταλαντούχου Σλοβένου στη διαδικασία του draft και τράβηξε τα βλέμματα. Το twitter πήρε... φωτιά με σχόλια για εκείνη και στον «χορό» μπήκε και ο πρωταθλητής, Αντρέ Ιγκουοντάλα, τονίζοντας πως «η μαμά είναι καλή».

Φυσικά, ο Ντόντσιτς ελπίζει ότι γρήγορα οι προβολείς θα στραφούν ξανά σ' εκείνον για καθαρά αγωνιστικούς λόγους.

Δείτε μερικές από τις αντιδράσεις: 

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
«Τρελάθηκαν» με την μητέρα του Ντόντσιτς οι Αμερικανοί (pics)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’