H Ρωσίδα που... τρέλανε την Κρήτη (pics)

Η Ρωσίδα καλλονή κάνει διακοπές στη χώρα μας και έχει αναστατώσει ολόκληρη την Κρήτη με το κάτι παραπάνω από sexy κορμί της… Η Νίνα απολαμβάνει τις διακοπές της στο Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa, στη Χερσόνησο, και οι φωτογραφίες που αναρτά έχουν ήδη χιλιάδες like. Οι λόγοι; Εμφανείς…
Με 2,4 εκατομμύρια ακολούθους στο Instagram, η Νίνα έχει πολλούς λόγους να συνεχίσει τις αναρτήσεις…
HOLIDAYS GIVEAWAY ❣️Win a complimentary 4 days stay on Half Board basis (subject to availability) @stellaislandcrete in #Crete which is the perfect destination for your pre or post Island Holiday that you will enjoy the quaint, personalized hotel atmosphere and ensure your holiday begins and ends as it should.. with amazing memories The rules are very simple: - follow me - follow @stellaislandcrete - tag 3 friends (real people only) in comments - you can comment as much as you wish but don’t tag the same person. on 7th August I'll choose randomly the only comment and show it live and the winner will be connected by the hotel staff. so good luck and let's go now? ))
Πηγή: zappit.gr
