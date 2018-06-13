© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Αποχωρεί από τους στίβους ο Ράδερφορντ

13 Ιουνίου 2018, 15:01
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Αποχωρεί από τους στίβους ο Ράδερφορντ

Το τέλος της καριέρας του μετά την ολοκλήρωση της φετινής σεζόν ανακοίνωσε ο Γκρεγκ Ράδερφορντ.

Ο αθλητής του μήκους ανακοίνωσε μέσω συνέντευξής του στην εφημερίδα Guardian ότι στο τέλος της αγωνιστικής σεζόν θα κρεμάσεις τα... spikes του. Αν και μόλις 31 ετών ο Βρετανός αθλητής πήρε αυτή την απόφαση λόγω τραυματισμών που τον ταλαιπωρούν.

Ο Ράδερφορντ θα αγωνιστεί στο ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα ανοιχτού στίβου στο Βερολίνο ενώ ο τελευταίος του αγώνας θα είναι στο Diamond League. Στην πλούσια καριέρα του κατέκτησε χρυσό μετάλλιο στους Ολυμπιακούς αγώνες του Λονδίνου το 2012 και το χάλκινο στη διοργάνωση του 2016 στο Ρίο.

Κατέκτησε ακόμη το χρυσό μετάλλιο στο παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα του Πεκίνου του 2015.  

I’m incredibly proud of my career. I’ve achieved so much but retirement comes early to those of us for whom sport is a livelihood. It only feels like yesterday I was winning my first major medal but now 12 years on, I sit here as the greatest long jumper Great Britain has ever had, one of the most successful in European history and someone ready to hang the spikes up for good. • I want to thank everyone who’s had a positive impact on my career (but I’d struggle to name everyone here) Most importantly, the greatest coach I could have ever wished for - @danpfaff. My full potential would never have been reached and that Olympic gold medal would never have been won, if it wasn't for his guidance and input. • I’m going to go for the European Championships one final time. And then I’ll also be jumping in Birmingham and London for the Diamond Leagues. If you fancy coming to watch me compete one last time then please do come on down and give me a wave. It'd be so great to finish with some roaring crowds. • Thank you for all your love and support over the years. It’s been a blast & your kind comments have always given me a push in the right direction. • Grab the @guardian tomorrow to see my exclusive interview with Sean Ingle; we go in to my decision/future plans in further detail there. • @susiejverrill @andrewsteele @aurumsportsgroup @drgerryramogida @andyjburkeuk @melvintann27 @nike ... Thank you so much for you help.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Greg Rutherford (@gregjrutherford) στις

  • Dislikes0
