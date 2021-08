Ολυμπιονίκης ετών 62! (pics)

Woke up, had breaky, became the most successful Olympic Equestrian eventer EVER. 👊 🌟



Not a bad day in the office for the LEGENDARY Andrew Hoy who takes more GOLD! 🏆🇦🇺



Here’s his medal count: ⁰

🥇🥇🥇⁰🥈🥈⁰🥉



