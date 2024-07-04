«Στο στόχαστρο της Αλμερία ο Μορόν» (pic)

Στο στόχαστρο της Αλμερία βρίσκεται ο Λορέν Μορόν. Ο ισπανικός σύλλογος εξέφρασε το ενδιαφέρον του προς τον ποδοσφαιριστή, σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση δημοσιογράφου στο “X” (πρώην Twitter).

Μάλιστα αναφέρεται ότι τις επόμενες μέρες αναμένεται να υπάρξει κρούση των ανθρώπων της Αλμερία στον Άρη.

💣UD Almería is interested in the signing of Loren Morón. The spanish club has shown his interest to the forward's family. At the moment there is no agreement reached. It is expected that in the next days there will be meetings between Lasarte and the directors of the Greek club. pic.twitter.com/X9An3NuH75