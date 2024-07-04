MENU
«Στο στόχαστρο της Αλμερία ο Μορόν» (pic)

Στο στόχαστρο της Αλμερία βρίσκεται ο Λορέν Μορόν, σύμφωνα με τα όσα μεταφέρουν οι Ισπανοί.

Στο στόχαστρο της Αλμερία βρίσκεται ο Λορέν Μορόν. Ο ισπανικός σύλλογος εξέφρασε το ενδιαφέρον του προς τον ποδοσφαιριστή, σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση δημοσιογράφου στο “X” (πρώην Twitter).

Μάλιστα αναφέρεται ότι τις επόμενες μέρες αναμένεται να υπάρξει κρούση των ανθρώπων της Αλμερία στον Άρη.

