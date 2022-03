Το τιτίβισμα του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά για την ανατροπή της Εθνικής (vid)

#TeamHellas 🇬🇷 makes an epic comeback from 0-2 against Jamaica to win the @DavisCup tie at home.



Little bro @PeteTsitsipas wins deciding rubber (4/6 6/4 6/4) after battling it out for 2 hours and 42 minutes.



In union there is strength. Congrats boys! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y2MoZy2cRv