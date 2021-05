Τζόκοβιτς-Ναδάλ, επεισόδιο 57

'05: Nadal

'06: RN

'07: RN

'08: Djokovic

'09: BOTH

'10: RN

'11: BOTH

'12: BOTH

'13: RN

'14: BOTH

'15: ND

'16: ND

'17: ND

'18: RN

'19: BOTH

'20: ND

'21: RN@RafaelNadal ensures that either he or Djokovic have reached the Rome final every year since 2005!#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/77SbLI1bUw