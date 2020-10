Το υπέροχο μήνυμα του Τσιτσιπά για τον αδερφό του (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Remembering the times when we would both dream of playing at the Olympics together one day. Fist pumping our way to a Grand Slam final in doubles. Sitting out in the garden chitchatting and revealing our dreams, goals and aspirations to one another. Being true and optimistic. Talking about playing on the big stage and wanting the best for one another. The competitiveness and fire we would show when playing one another at the mini-court we built out of tape in our basement. The fun we had imitating and impersonating our favorite players, and the overall intimacy we had with tennis from an early age. This was our world! Such nostalgia for these priceless moments. Let’s keep dreaming and chasing the unthinkable bro. It’s cool to be on this together!