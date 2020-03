Ζβέρεφ: «Να μείνουμε δυνατοί, θα το ξεπεράσουμε»

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe what is happening in this world right now. I know a lot of people are a little upset that they can’t watch live sports or go to the concert of their favorite artist but right now there are much more important things to be taken care off. My thoughts and prayers go out to every single individual as well as every community effected by the corona virus. Let’s stay strong and keep pushing thru it together. We will be fine and we will get thru this. A big thank you to everyone in the world trying to fight this horrible virus and get a solution right now and and big thanks to all medical stuff all around the world for helping every single person possible. Love Sascha ❤️❤️