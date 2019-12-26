Τα Χριστούγεννα των σούπερ σταρ (pics)

Και φρόντισαν, βέβαια, να μεταφέρουν μέσω social media τις ευχές τους σε όλους τους φίλους του αθλήματος.
Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
We wish you a merry Christmas 🎅🏼🎶 pic.twitter.com/rCsgfCUX04— ATP Tour (@atptour) December 25, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We wish you all a very Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️
A post shared by Marcos B a g h d a t i s (@baghdatis_official) on
View this post on Instagram
B🎾n Nadal‼️ Feliz Navidad‼️ Merry Christmas‼️ J🎾yeux Noël‼️ Frohe Weinachten‼️ Bu🎾n Natale‼️ Meri Kurisumasu‼️ C рождеством‼️ Suk sarn warn Christmas‼️ Geseënde Kersfees‼️ Meri Kurisumasu‼️ חג מולד שמח‼️ Feliz Natal‼️ 圣诞快乐‼️ Vr🎾lijk kerstfeest‼️ শুভ বড়দিন‼️ Crăciun fericit‼️ 聖誕快樂‼️ Isel🎾gbe‼️ Schöni Wiehnachte‼️ Sretan Božić‼️ G🎾d Ju‼️ We🎾łych świąt Bożego Narodzenia‼️ G🎾d Jul‼️ Καλά Χριστούγεννα‼️ Veselé Ván🎾ce‼️ عيد ميلاد مجيد‼️ Krismasi Njema‼️ 메리 크리스마스‼️ Enchipai e Kirismas‼️ Chúc mừng Giáng Sinh‼️ Христос се роди‼️ Maligayang Pask🎾‼️ Mutlu N🎾eller‼️ Eid Milad Majid‼️ Selamat Natal‼️ barka dà Kirsìmatì‼️ Linksmų Kalėdų‼️ Meri Kirihimete‼️ Mbotama Malamu‼️ Jabbama be salla Kirismati‼️ Krismasi Njema‼️ Linksmų Kalėdų‼️ Manuia Le Kerisimasi‼️ B🎾 Nadal‼️ Eguberri 🎾n‼️ Nadolig Llawen‼️ Веселог🎾 Різдва‼️ Mele Kalikimaka‼️ Kirismas Wacan‼️ UKhisimusi omuhle‼️ Gleðileg jól‼️ Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus‼️ Рождество құтты болсын‼️ Kirîsmes u ser sala we pîroz be‼️ Christmas M🎾bArak‼️ Boldog karácsonyt‼️ Enchipai e Kirismas‼️ Jwaye N🎾we‼️ გილოცავ შობა-ახალ წელს‼️ Hyvää joulua‼️ Շնորհավոր Ամանոր և Սուրբ Ծնունդ‼️
A post shared by Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rafanadalacademy) on
All I want for Christmas is ... 🎯 🙏🏼 🧩🧩 pic.twitter.com/ZdK6PpknJv— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) December 25, 2019
Wishing you all peace, happiness and love on this special day! Happy Holidays ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/nhbPXlsfK7— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas !!!— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) December 25, 2019
🙏🏻🎅🏻🎄🤶🏻🎁⛄️❤️#StanTheXmasMan #christmas #love #family #enjoy pic.twitter.com/4o9jaIpo3D
Merry Christmas you all 🎄🎅🏻💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPygByF3M8— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) December 25, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Xmas eve 🎄 Happy holidays!!! ❤️
A post shared by Victoria Azarenka (@vichka35) on
Christmas is a special time to enjoy with all your loved ones, spreading love and creating happy memories that will last a lifetime! There is no greater gift this festive season than spending time with family around the Christmas tree 🎄 Merry Christmas to you and your family! pic.twitter.com/BDKbB4ueou— borna coric (@borna_coric) December 25, 2019
Happy Holidays, #TeamCanada fans 🥰— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) December 25, 2019
Canada’s 🇨🇦 athlete of the year, @Bandreescu_ has a special thank you for the best fans in the 🌎 this holiday season 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7zJhShgcWB