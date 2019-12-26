MENU
Τα Χριστούγεννα των σούπερ σταρ (pics)

Άλλοι είναι μακριά από τις οικογένειές τους, άλλοι έκαναν ένα διάλειμμα για να βρεθούν κοντά στους δικούς τους ανθρώπους, όμως όλα τα αστέρια του τένις γιόρτασαν με τον δικό τους τρόπο τα Χριστούγεννα.

Και φρόντισαν, βέβαια, να μεταφέρουν μέσω social media τις ευχές τους σε όλους τους φίλους του αθλήματος.

Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

B🎾n Nadal‼️ Feliz Navidad‼️ Merry Christmas‼️ J🎾yeux Noël‼️ Frohe Weinachten‼️ Bu🎾n Natale‼️ Meri Kurisumasu‼️ C рождеством‼️ Suk sarn warn Christmas‼️ Geseënde Kersfees‼️ Meri Kurisumasu‼️ חג מולד שמח‼️ Feliz Natal‼️ 圣诞快乐‼️ Vr🎾lijk kerstfeest‼️ শুভ বড়দিন‼️ Crăciun fericit‼️ 聖誕快樂‼️ Isel🎾gbe‼️ Schöni Wiehnachte‼️ Sretan Božić‼️ G🎾d Ju‼️ We🎾łych świąt Bożego Narodzenia‼️ G🎾d Jul‼️ Καλά Χριστούγεννα‼️ Veselé Ván🎾ce‼️ عيد ميلاد مجيد‼️ Krismasi Njema‼️ 메리 크리스마스‼️ Enchipai e Kirismas‼️ Chúc mừng Giáng Sinh‼️ Христос се роди‼️ Maligayang Pask🎾‼️ Mutlu N🎾eller‼️ Eid Milad Majid‼️ Selamat Natal‼️ barka dà Kirsìmatì‼️ Linksmų Kalėdų‼️ Meri Kirihimete‼️ Mbotama Malamu‼️ Jabbama be salla Kirismati‼️ Krismasi Njema‼️ Linksmų Kalėdų‼️ Manuia Le Kerisimasi‼️ B🎾 Nadal‼️ Eguberri 🎾n‼️ Nadolig Llawen‼️ Веселог🎾 Різдва‼️ Mele Kalikimaka‼️ Kirismas Wacan‼️ UKhisimusi omuhle‼️ Gleðileg jól‼️ Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus‼️ Рождество құтты болсын‼️ Kirîsmes u ser sala we pîroz be‼️ Christmas M🎾bArak‼️ Boldog karácsonyt‼️ Enchipai e Kirismas‼️ Jwaye N🎾we‼️ გილოცავ შობა-ახალ წელს‼️ Hyvää joulua‼️ Շնորհավոր Ամանոր և Սուրբ Ծնունդ‼️

Xmas eve 🎄 Happy holidays!!! ❤️

