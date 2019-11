"A little bit more and I'll end up playing with all the players from the ATP World Tour Finals."



This was @StefTsitsipas in 2016 as a hitting partner for @ThiemDomi.



Tomorrow, the two will face off in this year's final 🤯



📸: Stefanos Tsitsipas (IG) | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/kJCv3nyxQr