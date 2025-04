«Υποκλίθηκε» στην Σβιτολίνα και η βελτιωμένη Σάκκαρη (vids)

Svitolina d. Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-4



Elina remains undefeated on clay in 2025



10 consecutive wins



20 consecutive sets



After all she achieved before the pregnancy, she managed to come back & improve every single part of her game



✅1st Madrid QF



Untouchable right now



